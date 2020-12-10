Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
DECEMBER 14
TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State College Tennis Center is offering lessons for members of the public. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, lessons are being restricted to 1-on-1 or 1-on-2 format. For more information or to schedule a lesson, contact Kai Fong at (208) 305-3664 or kfong@lcsc.edu.
DECEMBER 22
BOYS & GIRLS CLUB BASKETBALL EVENTS — The Boys & Girls Club of the Lewis Clark Valley is signing up players for its clinics, which are for players in kindergarten through second grade, and its leagues, for players in grades 3-8, through Dec. 15. You also can sign up through Dec. 22 for a $10 late fee. Registration information can be found at poweroftheclub.org, and the organization is accepting in-person registrations at the Lewiston location from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.