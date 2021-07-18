Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
All items are subject to change because of the uncertainties of the coronavirus outbreak. Officials are encouraged to contact the Tribune with updated information.
JULY 20
LEWISTON GIRLS’ SOCCER KIDS CAMP — The Lewiston girls’ soccer coaching staff will be conducting its annual kids camp for players ages 4-12 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-July 22 at Walker Field. Cost is $15 per day and includes a T-shirt. Registration is on-site.
JULY 23
WSU SOCCER JUNIOR ELITE CAMP — The Washington State women’s soccer coaching staff will be conducting a junior elite camp for players entering grades 5-8 on July 24 and 25. It is designed to develop tactical ideas and technical skills. Cost is $195 and includes a T-shirt. Meals and lodging will not be provided because of COVID-19 protocols. For more information or to register, go to wsuwomenssoccercamps.totalcamps.com.
JULY 31
CLEARWATER VALLEY 3-ON-3 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT — Clearwater Valley will conduct a 3-on-3 basketball tournament for players in fourth grade through adult at 9 a.m. at the high school. It is a double-elimination tournament, with games lasting either 20 minutes or first team to 20 points. Teams can have a maximum of four players and can only play on one team. Cost is $70 before July 20 and $80 after. Proceeds will benefit the CB boys’ youth basketball program. For more information, email alanaandmike@hotmail.com.
AUGUST 5
LC VALLEY DOWN AND DIRTY MUD RUN — The LC Valley Down and Dirty Mud Run will take place at 8 a.m. Aug 21 at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds. The event is part cross country run, part obstacle course for all ages. Runners can test their skills on 14 obstacles on a 2.8-mile or 4.mile course. There also is a mini-mudder course for children. Cost is $49 for the two longer course, and $24 for the mini-mudder. The proceeds will benefit local charities. To guarantee a T-shirt, medal and other items, participants must register by Aug. 5. You still can register after that, up to the day of the race. For more information, go to lcvdownanddirty.com.
AUGUST 20
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUBS HOT AUGUST HOOPS TOURNEY — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Lewis Clark Valley will be conducting its Hot August Hoops 3-on-3 basketball tournament, for teams in third grade through adult, on Aug. 28. Registration for the event begins Tuesday. Cost is $150 per team, with the deadline to enter Aug. 20. Teams in grades 3-12 must register at the Lewiston club, 1021 Burrell Ave., from 1:30-5:30 p.m. weekdays. Adult teams can register online at poweroftheclub.org/athletcs. For more information, contact (208) 791-2394 or smcclure@poweroftheclub.org.
AUGUST 25
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUBS FALL SPORTS REGISTRATION — Registration for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lewis-Clark Valley flag football and fall soccer league begins Tuesday. League games begin Sept. 18 and continue through Oct. 30. Cost is $60 for soccer and $80 for flag football. All registration fees include a $25 annual Club membership, which runs August-May. Registation for fall sports closes Aug. 25, but there will be a one-week late registration period from Aug. 25-Sept. 1 and will include a $15 late fee. Registrations can be submitted online at poweroftheclub.org/athletics or at the Lewiston club, 1021 Burrell Ave, from 1:30-5:30 p.m. weekdays. Discounted-fee registrations must be completed at the club. For more information, contact (208) 791-2394 or smcclure@poweroftheclub.org.
SEPTEMBER 9
CLARKSTON, LEWISTON ALUMNI GIRLS’ SOCCER GAME — An alumni game between former players for the Clarkston and Lewiston girls’ soccer teams will take place at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at Clarkston High School, after the scheduled high school game between the two teams. A social event will take place after the alumni game. For more information or to sign up to play, email Richard Gayler at bootsnrods@gmail.com.