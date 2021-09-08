Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
All items are subject to change because of the uncertainties of the coronavirus outbreak. Officials are encouraged to contact the Tribune with updated information.
SEPTEMBER 10
BATTLE OF THE BRIDGES FOOTBALL TICKETS — Tickets for the Battle of Bridges football game, pitting Clarkston against Lewiston at 7 p.m. Friday at Bengal Field, will go on sale at each high school starting today. Cost is $5. Students with ASB cards can purchase tickets for $2. Tickets will be sold until noon Friday. Gates will open at 5:45 p.m., with Clarkston fans entering on the east side and Lewiston fans on the west side. No passes will be accepted other than Idaho High School Activities Association cards.
SEPTEMBER 11
RUN-WALK-MARCH — The Moscow Elks Lodge 249 will host a run-walk-march at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, at the Elks Golf Course. The First Responder’s Challenge 5K race starts the event. A 5K remembrance run-walk around the golf course takes place at 9 a.m. A march to downtown Moscow will start at 10 a.m., where a final ceremony will be at the Slice Taphouse. Registration is free, but a donation of $25 would be greatly appreciated. Proceeds will go toward the American Red Cross Disaster Services and Biomedical Services for our region. The American Red Cross on-site for those who would like to donate blood from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information or to register, go to uidaho.edu/current-students/military-and-veteran-services/9-11-remembrance-march.
SEPTEMBER 19
LCSC MEN’S HOOPS JUNIOR FALL LEAGUE AND CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team will conduct its annual junior fall league and basketball camp for boys in grades 1-8 from 4 to 6 p.m. on four consecutive Sundays starting Sept. 19 at the Activity Center. Cost is $75. For more information or to register, go to events.handbid.com/auctions/mens-basketball-junior-warriors-fall-league
SEPTEMBER 30
LCSC BASEBALL FALL FUNDRAISER — The Lewis-Clark State baseball team will be conducting its fall raffle fundraiser for a chance to win a DLX Pellet Grill and half a side of beef. Tickets can be purchased through Sept. 30 for $20 each by going to events.handbid.com/auctions/lc-state-baseball-fall-fundraiser-raffle. All of the proceeds will benefit the baseball program to help fund scholarships, travel expenses facility improvements and equipment purchases. The drawing will be held Oct. 1 and the winner will be contacted. For more information, call Jake Taylor at (208) 792-2272 or Allen Balmer at (208) 792-2279.
OCTOBER 2
WSU BASEBALL PROSPECT CAMP — The Washington State baseball coaching staff will conduct is prospect camp players entering grades 8-12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 2 at Bailey-Brayton Field. There will be a pro-style workout, with offensive, defensive instruction and evaulation. There will be a hitting presentation from coach Brian Green, a pitching presentation from assistant Anthony Claggett, a recruiting presentation from recruiting coordinator Terry Davis, and a strength and conditioning presentation from strength and conditioning coach Monty Matthews. There also will be a live, simulated game, Trackman data reports sent to all players and tours of the Back to Omaha facility and the campus. Cost is $150. For more information, go to wsubaseballcamps.totalcamps.com/shop/product/42430
OCTOBER 23
FUTURE WARRIOR FALL PROSPECT CAMP — The Lewis-Clark State baseball program will conduct its Future Warrior Fall Prospect Camp for high school and junior college players from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 at Harris Field. All campers will receive a T-shirt, evaluation sheet and an LCSC baseball information packet. Check is is 30 minutes before the start of each camp. Cost is $100. For more information, contact Anthony Balderas at (760) 310-2064 or baldy14@gmail.com, or Darren Trainor at (209) 620-3804 or dtrainor@lcmail.lcsc.edu