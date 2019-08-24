AUGUST 26
LCSC OFFERING TENNIS LESSONS/LEAGUE — Lewis-Clark State College is offering tennis lessons daily, except for Sundays, starting Aug. 26 for 14 weeks. All lessons will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays. They are from beginning juniors to adults at all levels. Cost is $6 per hour for juniors and $10 per hour for adults. Also, tennis leagues will take place Mondays and Wednesdays starting Aug. 26. Cost is $15 for the league and court fees. For more information on both programs, contact (208) 792-2309 or helbling@lcsc.edu.
SEPTEMBER 6
LEWISTON COMMUNITY HOMECOMING — Lewiston High will stage a community homecoming for area youth at 4 p.m. Sept. 6 at Bengal Field. The event, which is for kids of any age who have yet to enter high school, will feature live music, food trucks, carnival-style games and giveaways of Bengal gear. For more information, call (208) 748-3100.
SEPTEMBER 14
THE 13TH ANNUAL WARRIOR GOLF CLASSIC — The Lewiston Golf and Country Club will stage the 13th installment of the Warrior Golf Classic, featuring a 1 p.m. shotgun start Sept. 14. Cost is $100 per person, and includes lunch, dinner, a mulligan, two raffle tickets, green fees and two beverage tickets. Dinner and an awards ceremony will follow the tournament, which acts as a fundraiser for the Warrior Athletic Association. Contact Allison Beck at ambeck@lcsc.edu or (208) 792-2492 for registration or more information.
OCTOBER 5
LAUREN MCCLUSKEY RACE FOR CAMPUS SAFETY — The inaugural 5K run is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 5 at Mary’s Park in Pullman, at the intersection of Johnson Avenue and Old Moscow Road. The race is in honor of Lauren McCluskey, a standout athlete from Pullman who was murdered by a man she briefly dated while she was attending the University of Utah. All proceeds that are raised will go to the Lauren McCluskey Foundation, which supports campus safety, amateur athletics and animal welfare. For more information or to register for the race, go to laurenmcluskey.org.