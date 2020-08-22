Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
All items are subject to change because of the uncertainties of the coronavirus outbreak. Officials are encouraged to contact the Tribune with updated information.
AUGUST 22
LHS FOOTBALL DOLLAR AUCTION — The Lewiston High School football booster will conduct its dollar auction at 5:30 p.m. today at the Seaport Ballroom in the Red Lion Hotel. A no-host social and dinner starts the festivities, with the auction starting at 7 p.m. The event supports the freshman, junior varsity and varsity programs. Cost is $20 per person. For more information, email lhsbengalfootball@gmail..com or go to the the group’s Facebook page at Lewiston Football.
FOOTBALL DAY CAMPS — The Air It Out Football Academy is working with quarterbacks and receivers of all ages this summer. The camp teaches quarterbacks and receivers how to improve their offensive skills, elevate their player performance, and compete successfully at each level of the game. The camp offers small group sessions throughout the summer and will be hosting a camp from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. today. For more information, call Gene Straughan at (509) 432-5535 or go to airitoutfootballacademy.com.
AUGUST 25
FLAG FOOTBALL AND SOCCER REGISTRATION — The Boys & Girls Club of the Lewis Clark Valley will conduct its fall sports registration through Tuesday. All registrations will be processed either online or at the Lewiston office. If you have a credit from the canceled spring soccer season and want to use it for the fall, you must register at the Lewiston office between 1 and 5 p.m. There will be a curbside registration area set up. Discounted registration (free or reduced school lunch waivers) can only be processed at the Lewiston office. For more information, contact Scott McClure at (208) 746-2301.
AUGUST 29
LCSC NATIVE AMERICAN ALMUNI CHAPTER GOLF TOURNEY — Lewis-Clark State College is sponsoring the 11th Native American Alumni Chapter golf tournament Aug. 29 at the Clarkston Golf and Country Club. Tee times start at 8:30 a.m. Cost is $85 per player, and includes entry and greens fees, a meal and a cart. There are two different levels of sponsorships for $250 and $550.. Proceeds benefit the Native American Alumni Chapter Scholarship Fund. For more information or to register, go to lcsc.edu/alumni.
AUGUST 30
WARRIOR GOLF CLASSIC — The 14th Warrior Golf Classic, sponspored by the Warrior Athletic Association, will take place at 1 p.m. Aug. 30 at Lewiston Golf and Country Club. Cost is $100 per player, or $75 if you are an LCSC student and includes greens and entry fees, lunch, a barbeque after the event, two beverage and two raffle tickes, and one mulligan. Hole sponsorships are $200 and includes one entry, business name on a sign at a hole and the business will be listed in promotional items on the LCSC athletic website. Proceeds will benefit LCSC athletic scholarships and the program. For more information, email Allison Beck at ambeck@lcsc.edu.