Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
All items are subject to change because of the uncertainties of the coronavirus outbreak. Officials are encouraged to contact the Tribune with updated information.
NOVEMBER 25
BLACK FRIDAY DOUBLES — The Lewis-Clark State Tennis Center will host a Black Friday Doubles event for players in high school or younger from noon to 6 p.m. Friday. It will consist of boys doubles, girls doubles and mixed doubles. The format will be determined based on the number of entries but will include handicap scoring. The dress code is predominantly black attire. Cost is $30 per participant. The event is sponsored by the Flock Family Fund. For more information or to register, go to lcsc.edu/tennis-center.
NOVEMBER 26
WHITE SATURDAY DOUBLES — The Lewis-Clark State Tennis Center will host a White Saturday Doubles event for players in high school or older from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. It will consist of men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. The format will be determined based on the number of entries but will include handicap scoring. The dress code is predominantly white attire. Cost is $30 per participant. The event is sponsored by the Flock Family Fund. For more information or to register, go to lcsc.edu/tennis-center.
NOVEMBER 28
LCSC TENNIS LESSONS — The Lewis-Clark State tennis coaching staff will be conducting lessons for players of all ages and skills, from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lessons for players in grades 1-6 are Mondays, adults and high school varsity players on Tuesdays, high school varsity players on Wednesdays, players in grades 7 and 8 and junior varsity players on Thursdays, and everyone by reservation on Fridays. Cost for juniors is $14 per hour for individuals and $7 per hour as a group, and for adults is $20 per hour for individuals and $10 per hour as a group. For more information or to register, contact (208) 792-2309 or tenniscenter@lcsc.edu.
DECEMBER 1
SENIOR TENNIS CLINICS — The Lewis-Clark State Tennis Center is offering tennis clinics for players ages 60 and over from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Rackets and balls will be provided if necessary. For more information or to reserve a spot, contact (208) 792-2309 or tenniscenter@lcsc.edu.
MARCH 1
AAU SNAKE RIVER SHOOTOUT — The Lewis-Clark State athletic department will be hosting the AAU Snake River Shootout for boys and girls basketball teams in grades 1-8 on four different weekends this winter. The tournaments take place Dec. 16-18, Jan. 27-29, Feb. 10-12 and March 3-5. Cost is $300 per team, with a four-game guarantee. For more information or to register for any of the tournaments, email Dante Frattini at dgfrattini@lcsc.edu.