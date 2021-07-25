Items must be submitted in writing, and are published chronologically and on a space-available basis. Information can be dropped off or mailed to the Tribune office, faxed to (208) 746-1185 or emailed to sports@lmtribune.com. Items must include a deadline or some other time element.
JULY 31
CLEARWATER VALLEY 3-ON-3 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT — Clearwater Valley will conduct a 3-on-3 basketball tournament for players in fourth grade through adult at 9 a.m. July 31 at the high school. It is a double-elimination tournament, with games lasting either 20 minutes or first team to 20 points. Teams can have a maximum of four players and can only play on one team. Cost is $80. Proceeds will benefit the CB boys’ youth basketball program. For more information, email alanaandmike@hotmail.com.
AUGUST 3
FOOTBALL OFFICIALS CLINIC — The Idaho High School Activities Association and the District II officials association will be conducting a clinic for new and returning football officials at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at Lewiston High School. Referees are needed to officiate every level of football, from junior high to the varsity level. New officials can earn $60 or more per game and the amount earned is dependent on the officials’ availability. New officials will receive a full instructional program. You can reigster to become an official at idhsaa.org. For more information, contact Corky Fazio at (208) 791-6433 or bcfazio@q.com.
FALL SPORTS OFFICIATING CLINICS — The Idaho High School Activities Association and District II officials assocation will be conducting a clinic for new and returning officials in the fall sports/activities of soccer, volleyball, cheer and dance at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 at Lewiston High School. Clinicians will be Owen Vassell (soccer), Kally McFee (volleyball), Heidi Hagen (cheer) and Katie Ball (dance).
AUGUST 5
LC VALLEY DOWN AND DIRTY MUD RUN — The LC Valley Down and Dirty Mud Run will take place at 8 a.m. Aug 21 at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds. The event is part cross country run, part obstacle course for all ages. Runners can test their skills on 14 obstacles on a 2.8-mile or 4.mile course. There also is a mini-mudder course for children. Cost is $49 for the two longer course, and $24 for the mini-mudder. The proceeds will benefit local charities. To guarantee a T-shirt, medal and other items, participants must register by Aug. 5. You still can register after that, up to the day of the race. For more information, go to lcvdownanddirty.com.
AUGUST 7
BALD MOUNTAIN TRIATHLON — The second Bald Mountain Triathlon will take place at 8 a.m. Aug. 8 starting at Deer Creek Reservoir. The event begins with a 300-yard swim at the reservoir, then a 12.5 mile bike ride to the base of Bald Mountain, then a 2.2-mile run from the base of the ski area and finishing at the ski lodge. Cost is $20, with an option of a team of two to three participants of any age and gender for $50. Participants will receive a T-shirt and a goody bag. Deadline to enter is 6 p.m. Aug. 7. For more information, call Ann Lima at (612) 360-4122 or Chris Allen at (208) 827-0845. To register, go to active.com/pierce-id/triathlon/races/bald-mountain-triathlon-2021
AUGUST 20
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUBS HOT AUGUST HOOPS TOURNEY — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Lewis Clark Valley will be conducting its Hot August Hoops 3-on-3 basketball tournament, for teams in third grade through adult, on Aug. 28. Registration for the event begins Tuesday. Cost is $150 per team, with the deadline to enter Aug. 20. Teams in grades 3-12 must register at the Lewiston club, 1021 Burrell Ave., from 1:30-5:30 p.m. weekdays. Adult teams can register online at poweroftheclub.org/athletcs. For more information, contact (208) 791-2394 or smcclure@poweroftheclub.org.
AUGUST 25
BOYS AND GIRLS CLUBS FALL SPORTS REGISTRATION — Registration for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lewis-Clark Valley flag football and fall soccer league begins Tuesday. League games begin Sept. 18 and continue through Oct. 30. Cost is $60 for soccer and $80 for flag football. All registration fees include a $25 annual Club membership, which runs August-May. Registation for fall sports closes Aug. 25, but there will be a one-week late registration period from Aug. 25-Sept. 1 and will include a $15 late fee. Registrations can be submitted online at poweroftheclub.org/athletics or at the Lewiston club, 1021 Burrell Ave, from 1:30-5:30 p.m. weekdays. Discounted-fee registrations must be completed at the club. For more information, contact (208) 791-2394 or smcclure@poweroftheclub.org.
SEPTEMBER 10
CLARKSTON, LEWISTON ALUMNI GIRLS’ SOCCER GAME — An alumni game between former players for the Clarkston and Lewiston girls’ soccer teams will take place at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at Clarkston High School, after the scheduled high school game between the two teams. A social event will take place after the alumni game. For more information or to sign up to play, email Richard Gayler at bootsnrods@gmail.com.