AUGUST 18
FAZZARI’S TENNIS TOURNAMENT — The LCSC Tennis Center will conduct the 31st annual Fazzari’s adult tennis championships Aug. 23-25. Deadline to enter is Aug. 18. Register online at lcsc.edu/tennis-center. For more information, call (208) 792-2309.
AUGUST 23
THUNDER ON THE SNAKE REGISTRATION — Those planning to compete in the Thunder on the Snake jet boat races can register from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Red Lion Hotel in Lewiston. The races are scheduled for Aug. 24-25 at Hells Gate Marina.
SEPTEMBER 14
THE 13TH ANNUAL WARRIOR GOLF CLASSIC — The Lewiston Golf and Country Club will stage the 13th installment of the Warrior Golf Classic, featuring a 1 p.m. shotgun start Sept. 14. Cost is $100 per person, and includes lunch, dinner, a mulligan, two raffle tickets, green fees and two beverage tickets. Dinner and an awards ceremony will follow the tournament, which acts as a fundraiser for the Warrior Athletic Association. Contact Allison Beck at ambeck@lcsc.edu or (208) 792-2492 for registration or more information.
OCTOBER 5
LAUREN MCCLUSKEY RACE FOR CAMPUS SAFETY — The inaugural 5K run is scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 5 at Mary’s Park in Pullman, at the intersection of Johnson Avenue and Old Moscow Road. The race is in honor of Lauren McCluskey, a standout athlete from Pullman who was murdered by a man she briefly dated while she was attending the University of Utah. All proceeds that are raised will go to the Lauren McCluskey Foundation, which supports campus safety, amateur athletics and animal welfare. For more information or to register for the race, go to laurenmcluskey.org.