Grangeville is relying on its seniors to rise to the occasion this season and lead the Bulldogs to make up for what it lacks on the depth chart.
Just like other schools around the country, the Bulldogs are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic throughout their football program. The turnout for players didn’t go as expected, according to fourth-year coach Jeff Adams.
“We had a lot of kids not come back,” he said. “Depth is our biggest weakness as of right now.”
Despite the lack of overall depth, an important number for the Bulldogs is nine — they’re returning nine seniors this season.
“I am really excited about our group of seniors,” Adams said. “They are our biggest strength right now. All of them are going to have to be leaders.”
One of those seniors is quarterback Jared Lindsley. Lindsley will be making his return after suffering an accident in July 2020.
“He’s lucky to be playing again,” Adams said. “He broke a lot of bones and ended up being life-flighted.”
Lindsley was riding on his dirt bike up a hill. A car pulled out in front of him and didn’t see him. He hit the side of the car and crumbled to the ground.
Lindsley cracked his skull, which caused bleeding in his brain, along with a collapsed lung. He also broke several bones.
The Bulldogs weren’t sure if they were going to have their signal-caller for the 2021 season. However, Lindsley put in the work the past 13 months, got motivation by talking with former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, and doctors cleared him to play.
“He really wanted to play this year,” Adams explained. “We’re just as excited to have him back.”
Grangeville’s defense is young and lacking experience. However, it’s led by Class 2A Central Idaho League defensive player of the year Caleb Frei.
“He’s just a hardworking kid coming off the farm fields in Grangeville,” Adams said, laughing. “He’s a hard-nosed, tough, intelligent player.”
The playcalling duties also will change for the Bulldogs in 2021.
Adams now will call plays for the offense and defense this season. Before this season, Adams only called offensive plays.
“It’ll be new for me, that’s for sure,” he said. “I like the players that we have on defense. It’ll be up to me to pull off the playcalling.”
The main focus for Adams is the same as many other coaches in the country, and that’s getting their players to play.
“COVID was really hard on us last year and we’re still feeling it this year,” he said. “I just have my fingers crossed that it’s a normal season and we get to play and the seniors go out with a bang.”
The Bulldogs open their season at 7 p.m. today at home against Moscow.
Grangeville
COACH — Jeff Adams (fourth year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 2-0 in the Class 2A Central Idaho League, 4-2 overall
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS — Trid Charley, Quincy Daniels, Isaac Dewey, Caleb Frei, Colyn Goeckner, Jared Lindsley, Miles Lefebvre, Anjel Kent, Josh Nichols, Clay Weckman.
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
1. Senior leadership
2. Balance across the offense
3. Ironman football
4. Learning curve defensively
5. Toughness