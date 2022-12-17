ASOTIN — The two Colfax basketball teams earned statement victories in Class 2B Bi-County League action Friday at Asotin.
The girls opened the action with a 64-9 thumping of the Panthers.
“I loved the energy that they had,” Colfax coach Jordan Holmes said. “They were able to focus on the fundamentals and slow the game down which is what we wanted.”
In the nightcap, the Colfax boys routed Asotin 69-33.
“I thought we played well,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said. “We were able to start fast and our defense was able to cause some turnovers.”
Here’s some things we learned:
Pressure applied
During each game, Colfax pressed consistently on defense, making it hard for Asotin to get anything going offensively.
The Colfax girls (6-0, 3-0) registered 36 takeaways and held the Panthers scoreless during the second half. Colfax also limited Asotin to just 3-for-28 shooting (10.7%).
Sophomore Brynn McGaughy was extremely active, finishing with eight rebounds, three blocked shots and seven steals.
“We just wanted to make sure that nothing came easy,” Holmes said. “We wanted to keep everything in front of us, and they were able to do a great job of that tonight.”
While McGaughy’s work on defense was a sight to see, the Panthers (3-3, 0-2) limited her to just 11 points.
“We had a good plan defensively, but offensively I think we can learn a lot from Colfax,” Asotin coach Kaiti Whitmore said. “(McGaughy) is an amazing player and we doubled down on her and I think my girls executed (well).”
The boys also managed to put on a defensive clinic against the Panthers (3-4, 2-3), notching 32 takeaways. The pressure applied by the Bulldogs (4-1, 3-0) also allowed them to start the game on a 17-0 run.
“We just couldn’t get anything going offensively,” Asotin coach Perry Black said. “I think defensively we were able to do a decent job, but once we got on offense, we couldn’t run things that made sense.”
Here come the reserves
Colfax’s boys and girls each had double-digit leads at halftime, allowing the two teams to turn to their reserves early.
For the girls, sophomore Ava Swam was able to notch all 10 of her points in the second half.
“Everybody was able to get great minutes,” Holmes said. “I’m always happy to see that because it gets kids involved. That is going to be helpful for us down the line.”
As for the boys, Bradyn Heilsberg returned to the floor after dealing with an injury and notched 13 points.
“He plays with a ton of energy,” Colfax coach Reece Jenkin said. “We needed every bit of that tonight. It’s nice to have everyone back and healthy and (Heilsberg) gave us a huge lift from the bench.”
Regulars still took care of business
Despite the reserves getting extended playing time, scoring leaders for Colfax weren’t that surprising.
Jaisha Gibb paced the girls with 13 points and Carsen Gray led the boys with 14. Seth Lustig was also in double figures with 13.
Abby Ausman paced Asotin’s girls with four points and AJ Olerich led the Asotin boys with seven points.
BOYS
COLFAX (4-1, 3-0)
Gunnar Brown 1 0-0 2, Bradyn Heilsberg 5 3-3 13, Carsen Gray 6 0-2 14, JD Peterson 1 0-0 2, Seth Lustig 3 6-6 13, Brice Hammer 1 0-0 2, Adrik Jenkin 2 1-1 6, Jaxon Wick 0 0-0 0, Drew Van Tine 1 1-2 3, Mason Gilchrist 3 0-0 6, James Wigen 4 0-1 8. Totals 27 11-15 69.
ASOTIN (3-4, 1-2)
Gavin Ells 2 0-0 5, Sawyer Biery 1 0-0 3, Cooper Biery 0 0-0 0, Brady Moore 2 0-0 5, Sam Hall 0 0-0 0, Dylan Finney 3 0-0 6, Kamea Kauhi 2 0-3 4, Justin Boyea 1 1-2 3, AJ Olerich 3 1-3 7. Totals 14 2-8 33.
Colfax 19 17 24 9—69
Asotin 7 6 8 12—33
3-point goals — Gray 2, Lustig, Jenkin, Ells, S. Biery, Moore.
GIRLS
COLFAX (6-0, 3-0)
Jaisha Gibb 6 0-0 13, Makiah Zorb 0 0-0 0, Paige Classen 1 0-0 2, Olivia Andrus 2 0-0 5, Brenna Gilchrist 2 3-4 8, Hailey Demler 3 2-4 9, Ashley Ring 0 0-0 0, Lauryn York 2 0-0 4, Ava Swam 4 2-6 10, Brynn McGaughy 5 1-2 11, Harper Booth 0 0-0 0, Destiny Nelson 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 8-16 64.
ASOTIN (3-3, 0-2)
Kelsey Thummel 1 0-0 2, Sadie Thummel 0 0-0 0, Abby Ausman 1 2-2 4, Emmalyn Barnea 0 0-0 0, Cady Browne 1 0-0 2, Jade Duman 0 0-0 0, Carli Ball 0 0-2 0, Emily Elskamp 0 0-0 0, Haylee Appleford 0 1-2 1. Totals 3 3-6 9.
Colfax 19 11 21 13—64
Asotin 2 7 0 0—9
3-point goals — Gibb, Andrus, Gilchrist, Demler.
Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.