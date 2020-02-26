TROY — The Grangeville boys’ basketball team came up short in an Idaho Class 2A district title 3-game series Tuesday, dropping its second consecutive contest to St. Maries, this one 48-25 at Troy High School.
The Lumberjacks’ Brett Stancil hit six 3-pointers on his way to 20 points as St. Maries (18-5) kept extending its cushion in each period. The Lumberjacks held leads of 15-5, 25-7 and 38-18 at the quarter breaks.
“We had some foul trouble early in the game and fell behind,” Grangeville coach Larson Anderson said. “So now we have three days to prepare for Saturday. ... Its gonna be a good battle for us.”
The Bulldogs (10-12) will get another opportunity to make the state tournament Saturday, where they will compete against the loser of Wendell and Declo in a play-in at 2 p.m. at McCall High School.
GRANGEVILLE (10-12, 2-4)
Miles Lefebvre 2 1-2 5, Tescher Harris 0 0-0 0, Blake Schoo 1 0-2 2, Aiden Anderson 1 0-0 2, Kyle Frei 3 1-2 7, Tori Ebert 0 0-0 0, Caleb Frei 2 0-0 4, Dane Lindsley 0 2-2 2, Jared Lindsley 1 0-0 3. Totals 10 4-8 25.
ST. MARIES (18-5, 6-0)
Randie Becktel 1 2-2 4, Greyson Sands 1 0-0 2, Eli Gibson 0 2-2 2, Brett Stancil 7 0-0 20, Coleman Ross 3 1-3 7, Renner 2 2-2 6, Badgett 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 8-11 48.
Grangeville 5 2 11 7—25
St. Maries 15 10 13 10—48
3-point goals — J. Lindsley, Stancil 6.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLCIL team honors Bulldogs, Maniacs
Grangeville’s Zoe Lutz and Bailey Vanderwall were both first team and so were Orofino’s Grace Beardin and Kaylynn Johnson when the Central Idaho League released its girls’ basketball all-league team recently. Grangeville made it to the Idaho Class 2A state tournament, where it went 0-2.