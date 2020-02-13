KOOSKIA — A healthy Grangeville team erupted for a well-rounded 20 points in the first quarter, then proceeded to cruise past Orofino 51-29 in a Class 2A district tournament girls’ prep basketball game on Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs (19-4) won two straight in the best-of-3 series to claim the district title, and will open the state tournament at 2 p.m. Pacific on Feb. 20 against the loser of a Melba/Cole Valley game, which is scheduled for tonight. The Maniacs (9-11) face Declo at 3 p.m. Saturday in McCall in a play-in game.
“We looked like our old selves,” said Grangeville coach Michelle Barger of her team’s showing against Orofino. “Our defense dictated our offense, we came out in a press and got some steals. Our offense flowed, we had some great passes and almost everybody scored. The girls that were sick came back and looked like themselves.”
Camden Barger, who was one of the players dealing with illness recently, had a game-best 13 points, along with six rebounds, four steals and four assists. Bailey Vanderwall added eight rebounds and four assists; Talia Brown added six points and six boards and Megan Bashaw scored eight.
The Maniacs, who’ve played their season with a severely limited roster, were led by Kaylynn Johnson’s nine points.
“Give credit to (Orofino), they played hard and I hope they win their game against Declo,” Michelle Barger said.
OROFINO (9-11)
Sydnie Zywina 1 1-4 3, Peyton Merry 2 0-0 4, Grace Beardin 2 2-2 6, Riley Schwartz 1 0-0 2, Shayla Shuman 2 1-2 5, Kaylynn Johnson 3 3-8 9. Totals 11 7-16 29.
GRANGEVILLE (19-4)
Camden Barger 4 4-4 13, Hayden Hill 0 0-0 0, Talia Brown 3 0-0 6, Macy Smith 2 0-1 4, Megan Bashaw 3 1-2 8, Zoe Lutz 1 0-0 2, Iseyda LaCombe 1 1-2 3, Makala Roberts 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vanderwall 2 0-2 4, Colby Canaday 3 0-0 6, Emma Edwards 2 0-0 4, Cameran Green 0 1-2 1, Bella Dame 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 7-13 51.
Orofino 4 6 8 11—29
Grangeville 20 13 13 5—51
3-point goals — Barger, Bashaw.
Post Falls 59, Lewiston 32
POST FALLS — Post Falls shot lights-out during its Class 5A district tournament game against Lewiston, compiling a big halftime lead and ultimately ending the Bengals’ season in a loser-out contest.
Lewiston (3-18) was led by seniors Tai Bausch, Caitlin Richardson and Gabby Johnson, who tallied eight, seven and six points, respectively.
The Trojans (12-10) went up 38-8 at the break. They netted several “well-contested shots,” Lewiston coach Steve Lear said.
“Man, there were some things that happened that you don’t see much,” Lear said. “You have to tip your hat to them. They shot well, and normally we covered well. It was just one of those things.”
Post Falls got 16 points from Alexis Heath and 10 from Katie Fleming. The two combined for six 3-pointers.
The Bengals “loosened up a bit” after halftime, and outscored the Trojans 24-21.
Lear commended his team for its attitude throughout the year.
“They played hard, played together and had positive attitudes from that perspective,” he said. “You’ll be a little disappointed with the record, but they supported each other, worked together, and that’s something they’ll carry with them.”
LEWISTON (3-18)
Emily Collins 1 1-2 3, Amelia Foss 0 0-0 0, Tai Bausch 2 2-2 8, Jordyn Wilkins 0 0-0 0, Sammi Grant 0 0-0 0, Anika Grogan 0 1-2 1, Jenika Ortiz 2 0-0 5, Gabby Johnson 3 0-0 6, Emma Hill 0 0-0 0, Taryn Barney 0 0-0 0, Karli Taylor 0 2-2 2, Caitlin Richardson 3 1-2 7, Katy Wessels 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 7-12 32.
POST FALLS (12-10)
Maya Blake 1 1-2 3, Laney Smith 3 0-0 8, Kennedy LaFountaine 0 0-0 0, Katie Fleming 4 0-0 10, Dylan Lovett 1 0-0 3, Ali Carpenter 2 3-8 7, Alexis Heath 6 0-0 16, Anna Christiansen 2 2-2 6, Sims 2 2-3 6. Totals 21 8-16 59.
Lewiston 5 3 16 8—32
Post Falls 15 23 18 3—59
3-point goals — Bausch 2, Ortiz, Heath 4, Lovett, Fleming 2, Smith 2.
Nezperce 38, Logos 32
LAPWAI — Caitlyn Cronce poured in 20 points — most of them procured on midrange jumpers — as her Nezperce team put the defensive clamps on Logos of Moscow during a win in a Class 1A-Division II district tournament loser-out game.
Nezperce will meet Salmon River of Riggins at 3 p.m. Saturday in Grangeville for a State play-in game. The Indians have lost to the Savages twice.
“(Logos) pulled within four, they scrapped and stayed with us,” said Indians coach Dave Snodgrass, whose team moved to 17-6. “Our full-court press ... about halfway through the third made them fall apart a little.”
Nezperce held the Knights to “six or seven” straight scoreless possessions in the third, forcing turnovers in the backcourt. The Indians won the rebounding battle by about 20.
Hannah Duuck had nine points and 10 rebounds, Kadyn Horton added nine points and Grace Tiegs snagged eight boards for Nezperce. Logos was led by Kirstin Wambeke, who had eight points.
LOGOS-MOSCOW
Sydney Miller 1 2-6 4, Lucia Wilson 3 0-1 6, Emelia Meyer 0 0-0 0, Kirstin Wambeke 3 1-3 8, Ava Driskill 0 0-0 0, Julia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Lydia Urquidez 2 2-2 6, Kayte Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Naomi Michaels 1 0-0 2, Ameera Wilson 3 0-1 6. Totals 13 5-13 32.
NEZPERCE (17-6)
Grace Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Jillian Lux 0 0-0 0, Hannah Duuck 2 5-8 9, Madisyn Brower 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Cronce 7 4-5 20, KC Wahl 0 0-0 0, Kadyn Horton 2 5-13 9, Katharine Duuck 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 14-26 38.
Logos 8 4 6 14—32
Nezperce 10 6 10 12—38
3-point goals — Wambeke, Cronce 2.
BOYS’ BASKETBALLAllen earns WIAA honor
RENTON, Wash. — Clarkston senior boys’ basketball player Tru Allen was named one of several athletes of the week by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, it was announced.
Allen helped the Bantams to three victories last week, including clinching the Great Northern League title, scoring 30, 19 and 28 points. The team captain also added 15 rebounds and 12 steals.