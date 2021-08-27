Veteran Colfax football coach Mike Morgan has observed that “certain classes have certain types of kids in them,” with different peer groups often gravitating toward different parts of the game.
Almost all of last year’s graduating Bulldog seniors were linemen, while Morgan’s current crop of upperclassmen is heavily slanted toward the skill positions.
“Our inexperience is going to be at line,” he said, “but that doesn’t mean we aren’t going to be good. We have some good young kids, but they’re juniors and sophomores. That’s not a weak area for us; it’s just an inexperienced area for us on both offense and defense.”
Morgan describes the Colfax offense as one that will “start behind (senior quarterback) Damian Demler” and lean heavily on running backs like Mason Gilchrist and Trentin Ensley.
“We like to try to keep it mixed up for sure,” he said. “It will be more of a running team — that’s what our offense is built around — but Damian has a great arm. He has great scrambling abilities, but he’s also an excellent option quarterback, and that’s mostly what we run in our offense is option football.”
Demler, a 6-foot, 180-pounder, also will see time on defense as he was a starter in the backfield. Senior Garrett Dingman, at 6-2 and 190 pounds, was a first-team all-league pick at defensive back while also starting at tight end. Senior Ryan Denning and junior JD Peterson each started on both sides of the ball in the spring, while 6-1, 200-pound senior Grayson Riddell-Riggs will anchor the lines.
The Bulldogs, who went 3-2 in their pandemic-delayed, truncated spring season, open this season at 7 p.m. Sept. 3 at home against Northeast 2B League foe Davenport. Their schedule features the usual lineup of league opposition along with one nonleague home game against an unfamiliar foe in Lake Roosevelt of Coulee Dam, Wash. — another Class 2B school coming off a 3-2 season.
“We’re just happy to be playing in September and not in February,” Morgan said. “... There were times we were out practicing and it was 12 degrees with snow on the field. Everybody took advantage of it because it was our opportunity to play football last year, but everybody will tell you it feels so much better to just have a regular season playing a good 10-game schedule and hopefully end up in the playoffs.”
Colfax
COACH — Mike Morgan, 23rd year
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 3-2 in Northeast 2B League and overall
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS — Mason Gilchrist, jr., RB/LB; Damian Demler, sr. QB/DB; Garrett Dingman, sr., WR/DB; Grayson Riddell-Riggs, sr., OL/DL; Trentin Ensley, sr., RB/LB; Ryan Henning, sr., RB/DB; JD Peterson, jr., WR/DB
Five Things to Watch:
1. The improvement the front offensive and defensive lines will make during the season.
2. The speed of the offensive backfield.
3. The arm strength of the two quarterbacks.
4. The “two best onside kick specialists in the league.”
5. The height of jumps on the sideline from defensive coordinator Jason Cooper during exciting plays. “We actually slow the film down for the kids to see him during our film sessions,” Morgan said.