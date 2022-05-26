In do-or-die situations throughout the season, the Colfax baseball team has risen to the challenge. Now, they find themselves among the final four teams in the state.
The Bulldogs are just two victories away from achieving their first Washington Class 2B state championship since 2017 when they take on Toutle Lake at 7 p.m. Friday at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex in Ridgefield, Wash.
“The players have done an excellent job of eliminating some of the self-doubt issues that afflicted us earlier on in the season,” first-year coach Scott Parrish said. “We’re playing with a nothing to lose sort of vibe. That looseness has allowed us to get confidence individually and as a group. We’re still working hard, practicing hard and looking to compete at our highest level, but we’ve been able to decrease that level of anxiousness that has eaten us up several times this year.”
Colfax (11-10-1) entered the district tournament as the No. 5 seed and to many observers an afterthought. It seemed that was going to play out as the Bulldogs fell into the loser’s bracket after a 5-1 loss to top-seeded Chewelah in which they managed just four hits and committed four errors.
However, Colfax, a relatively young team with just one senior, played like a veteran when it needed to.
Sophomore JJ Bodey’s RBI single in the eighth inning helped the Bulldogs surge past Reardan 4-3 at Whitworth’s Paul Merkel Field on May 14 to secure the third berth out of District 7 to the regional tournament.
In that one, junior Mason Gilchrist, the team’s leading hitter this season at .378, went 4-for-4 and had a two-strike, two-run single in the fifth inning that tied it at 3.
However, Parrish said it was the game against Kettle Falls that proved to be a turning point.
“Something clicked in the early part of the Kettle Falls game up at Chewelah and ever since that game, we’ve played completely different,” he said. “We’re also pitching better and hitting better throughout the lineup. Our confidence took a boost and it’s stayed pretty high since.”
It was good enough to get them the No. 13 seed for the 16-team, four-round state tournament. In Saturday’s regional round, Colfax first had to get past fourth-seeded Napavine. That seemed to be no issue whatsoever, as the Bulldogs banged out 10 hits, including a pair of doubles from Gilchrist and two hits apiece from Bodey and sophomore Cody Inderrieden, in racing out to a 10-0 lead en route to a 10-5 victory against the Tigers.
Then to qualify for the state semifinal round, Colfax had to get past District 7 rival Northwest Christian of Colbert, the No. 5 seed in the tourney.
The teams met in an April 30 doubleheader, and the visiting Crusaders held the Bulldogs to just four hits in the two games in taking a 7-0 and 5-2 sweep.
In this meeting, Northwest Christian held leads of 3-0, 5-3 and 8-6 before Colfax tallied three in the seventh to emerge with a 9-8 win. Bodey, who is hitting .271 on the season, came up clutch with three hits in the game as Inderrieden picked up the win in relief, and junior Alex Mortensen retired the side in the seventh to get the save.
Now, its on to face the Ducks (20-1), who beat Ilwaco 4-3 and Forks 4-0 to get to this point. Their lone loss of the season came on March 25, an 8-5 defeat at R.A. Long. Since, Toutle Lake has won 13 consecutive games.
The Ducks have two of the top arms regardless of classification in the state. The ace is Jackson Cox, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound right-hander who is ranked No. 72 in the ProspectsLive Top 500 MLB draft prospect who Parrish said is sure to be drafted in June. And if that isn’t enough, Toutle Lake’s No. 2 is a sophomore. Right-hander Zach Swanson has two more years to go and already has committed to Oregon State.
“We’ll expect to see next level pitching,” Parrish said.
But the Bulldogs have good enough arms to make the Ducks concerned. Sophomore J.P. Wigen is 5-1 with a team-best 1.46 earned-run average in nine games, four starts, this season. He’s struck out 44. Mortensen had been the workhorse, going 2-4 with a 3.45 ERA in 48ž innings spanning 11 games, nine starts. Junior J.D. Peterson is 2-2 with a 4.17 ERA in 40 innings in 10 games.
At this point, anything can happen.
“We had a very up-and-down year and I referred to us as a bipolar team from week to week,” Parrish said. “A little bit of a Dr. Jekyl and Mr. Hyde sort of group. There’s no pressure. All the players and coaches are truly enjoying the experience.”
Class 2B state tournament schedule
All games at Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex
Friday’s Games
Semifinals
Chewelah vs. Brewster, 4 p.m.
Colfax vs. Toutle Lake, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Third-place game
Chewelah-Brewster loser vs. Colfax-Toutle Lake loser, 10 a.m.
Championship
Chewelah-Brewster winner vs. Colfax-Toutle Lake winner, 1 p.m.