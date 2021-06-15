HIGH SCHOOLS
COLFAX — John Lustig collected 20 points, 11 rebounds and six steals as Colfax popped Northwest Christian 62-48 on Monday night in the opening round of a Washington 2B “culminating event” in boys’ basketball.
The Bulldogs (9-3) play at St. George’s in the semifinals Wednesday. The tentative tipoff is 6 p.m.
Seth Lustig added 15 points for the Bulldogs, who shot to a 25-7 lead and never allowed the gap to shrink to single diguts.
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN
West 2 0-0 4, Tibbets 1 2-2 4, Loranger 0 1-2 1, Littleton 5 2-4 15, Clark 3 1-1 7, Waters 0 0-0 0, Young 5 7-7 17. Totals 16 13-16 48.
COLFAX (9-3)
Damian Demler 3 1-2 10, Carson Gray 1 0-0 3, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 6 0-1 15, John Lustig 8 3-4 20, Bradyn Heilsberg 1 1-2 4, Trace Hennigar 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Wick 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 3 2-2 8, Drew VanTine 0 0-0 0, JP Wigen 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 7-11.
NW Christian 7 8 17 16—62
Colfax 25 10 7 20—48
3-point goals — Littleton 3, Demiler 3, Gray, Lustig 3, J. Lustig, Heilsberg.
Asotin 65, St. George’s 53
SPOKANE — Facing a St. George’s team that had beaten them by 43 points last time, the Asotin Panthers led by six at halftime before going down to defeat in the first round of a 2B “culminating event.”
Tanner Nicholas and Nicholas Heier scored 16 points apiece for the Panthers, whose season ends at 4-10.
Asotin had lost 75-32 to St. George’s in their only other meeting.
“They’re huge,” Asotin coach Seth Paine said of the Dragons. “I can’t ask anything more of these guys. They made them fight for everything, every possession.”
Nico Morales led the Spokane school with 20 points.
ASOTIN (4-10)
Josh Epling 3 0-0 7, Preston Overberg 1 4-4 6, Brayden Barnea 1 0-0 2, Tanner Nicholas 5 0-0 16, Jake Tanguay 0 0-0 0, Kamea Kauhi 1 0-0 2, Nicholas Heier 7 2-4 16, A.J. Likkel 0 0-0 0, Kaden Aldous 2 0-1 4, Gavin Ells 0 0-0 0, Brady Moore 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 6-9 53.
ST. GEORGE’S
Robby Witmer 0 1-2 1, Shawn Jones 4 0-0 8, Shayden Brown 0 0-0 0, Max Rickard 1 0-0 2, Nico Morales 9 2-3 20, Tanner Watkins 6 0-0 15, Nick Watkins 9 0-0 19, John Nowland 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 3-5 65.
Asotin 20 13 8 12—53
St. George’s 12 15 18 20—65
3-point goals — Nicholas 4, T. Watkins, N. Watkins.