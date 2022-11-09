Fourth-seeded Colfax and 11th-seeded Pomeroy are gearing up to represent the area in the Washington Class 2B and 1B state volleyball tournaments, respectively, Thursday and Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.
Colfax kicks things off at 9:45 a.m. Thursday facing No. 13 Granger in 2B competition, while Pomeroy begins 1B play two hours later against No. 6 Mount Vernon Christian.
Fresh off a spotless Bi-County League season and district title, the Bulldogs enter the state tournament touting a 15-2 record in best-of-5 set match play with a spotless ledger against opponents their own size — the only defeats coming to larger-division foes Pullman and Ferris.
Spearheading this run of Colfax success has been Brynn McGaughy, a sophomore middle blocker who stands well above 6 feet and also is an offensive powerhouse for the Bulldogs in basketball. McGaughy has led the team in kills this season and maintained an attack percentage of .379.
“She’s hitting well,” Colfax coach Megan Dorman said. “We’re just finding ways to get her the ball. As a sophomore, she’s starting to become more confident up front.”
Other leaders include setters Jaisha Gibb and Lauryn York, who are “doing a great job of using all their hitters in all situations,” and libero Brenna Gilchrist, who leads the team in digs. Colfax is a young team this year, with only two graduating seniors in Gibb and Olivia Ng.
Still, the Bulldogs have won 15 state titles, including eight since 2014, and seek to add to that full trophy case. It is their 32nd appearance in the past 34 years in the state tourney.
Dorman described opening-round opponent Granger as “kind of just a go-get-’em (team),” adding the Spartans “play pretty up a lot most of the time, (are) kind of scrappy, (and have) some tough servers.”
Colfax took fifth place a year ago and is hoping to improve on that result, but Dorman recognizes the inherent uncertainty that comes with traveling to face unfamiliar opposition in the postseason.
“We just have continued to improve, so I think we’re kind of hitting our peak right now,” she said. “I think we’re going in pretty confident as far as the level of play we’re playing at. That’s about all you can do going into (the state tournament), when you face people or teams you haven’t seen yet.”
Pomeroy (19-7) returns 11 members of last year’s state-qualifying team, including seven seniors, three of whom also played at the state level as freshmen.
One of those three is setter and team captain Jillian Herres, who coach Adam van Vogt calls an “emotional leader,” the team’s first server on court and the one through whom the offense runs. Another is co-captain and libero Chase Caruso, who “just stabilizes our serve-receive, stabilizes our defense,” and has “a really good feel for the game.” The third is “attack leader” Kendall Dixon, who heads up the team in kills and who van Vogt calls “one of the most heady players I’ve ever coached.”
Van Vogt expressed a team philosophy similar to Dorman’s as he prepared to helm his experienced crew of Pirates through the Class 1B event.
“I think our girls and our team’s focus is really just to play the best volleyball we’re capable of and take care of what we can take care of,” he said. “If we play our best volleyball — and we know we’re capable of playing it — then we’ll end up with some results at the end of the tournament that we’re happy with.”
Pomeroy is making its ninth consecutive appearance in the state tournament, winning the title in 2014 and 2019, placing second three times in that span (from 2015-17).
Wendt may be contacted at (208) 848-2268, or cwendt@lmtribune.com.
Class 2B schedule
All matches at Yakima Valley SunDome, Yakima
Thursday’s Matches
Match 1: Lind-Ritzville/Sprague vs. Goldendale, 8 a.m.
Match 2: Okanogan vs. La Conner, 8 a.m.
Match 3: Brewster vs. Liberty, 9:45 a.m.
Match 4: Walla Walla Valley Academy vs. Manson, 9:45 a.m.
Match 5: Tri-Cities Prep vs. Adna, 9::45 a.m.
Match 6: Granger vs. Colfax, 9:45 a.m.
Match 7: Toutle Lake vs. Napavine, 11:45 a.m.
Match 8: Forks vs. Kalama, 11:45 a.m.
Match 9: Loser Match 1 vs. Loser Match 2, 3:15 p.m.
Match 10: Loser Match 3 vs. Loser Match 4, 3:15 p.m.
Match 11: Loser Match 5 vs. Loser Match 6, 5:15 p.m.
Match 12: Loser Match 7 vs. Loser Match 8, 5:15 p.m.
Match 13: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 3:15 p.m.
Match 14: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 3:15 p.m.
Match 15: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 5:15 p.m.
Match 16: Winner Match 7 vs. Winner Match 8, 5:15 p.m.
Friday’s Matches
Match 17: Winner Match 9 vs. Winner Match 10, 8 a.m.
Match 18: Winner Match 11 vs. Winner Match 12, 8 a.m.
Match 19: Loser Match 13 vs. Loser Match 14, 8 a.m.
Match 20: Loser Match 15 vs. Loser Match 16, 8 a.m.
Match 21: Winner Match 13 vs. Winner Match 14, 9:45 a.m.
Match 22: Winner Match 15 vs. Winner Match 16, 9:45 a.m.
Match 23 (seventh-place): Winner Match 17 vs. Winner Match 18, 11:45 a.m.
Match 24 (fifth-place): Winner Match 19 vs. Winner Match 20, 11:45 a.m.
Match 25 (third-place): Loser Match 21 vs. Loser Match 22, 1:30 p.m.
Match 26 (championship): Winner Match 21 vs. Winner Match 22, 1:30 p.m.
Class 1B schedule
All matches at Yakima Valley SunDome, Yakima
Thursday’s Matches
Match 1: Darrington vs. Crosspoint, 8 a.m.
Match 2: Grace Academy vs. Willapa Valley, 8 a.m.
Match 3: Columbia Adventist vs. Moses Lake Christian, 8 a.m.
Match 4: Waterville-Mansfield vs. Orcas Island, 8 a.m.
Match 5: Pomeroy vs. Mount Vernon Christian, 11:45 a.m.
Match 6: Winner Match 1 vs. Mary Walker, 11:45 a.m.
Match 7: Entiat vs. Northport, 11:45 a.m.
Match 8: Winner Match 2 vs. Mossyrock, 1:30 p.m.
Match 9: Odessa vs. Liberty Christian, 1:30 p.m.
Match 10: Winner Match 3 vs. Naselle, 1:30 p.m.
Match 11: Wilbur-Creston-Keller vs. Neah Beay, 1:30 p.m.
Match 12: Winner Match 4 vs. Oakesdale, 1:30 p.m.
Match 13: Loser Match 5 vs. Loser Match 6, 6:45 p.m.
Match 14: Loser Match 7 vs. Loser Match 8, 6:45 p.m.
Match 15: Loser Match 9 vs. Loser Match 10, 8:15 p.m.
Match 16: Loser Match 11 vs. Loser Match 12, 8:15 p.m.
Match 17: Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 6:45 p.m.
Match 18: Winner Match 7 vs. Winner Match 8, 6:45 p.m.
Match 19: Winner Match 9 vs. Winner Match 10, 8:15 p.m.
Match 20: Winner Match 11 vs. Winner Match 12, 8:15 p.m.
Friday’s Matches
Match 21: Winner Match 13 vs. Winner Match 14, 8 a.m.
Match 22: Winner Match 15 vs. Winner Match 16, 8 a.m.
Match 23: Loser Match 17 vs. Loser Match 18, 9:45 a.m.
Match 24: Loser Match 19 vs. Loser Match 20, 9:45 a.m.
Match 25: Winner Match 17 vs. Winner Match 18, 11:45 a.m.
Match 26: Winner Match 19 vs. Winner Match 20, 11:45 a.m.
Match 27 (seventh-place): Winner Match 21 vs. Winner Match 22, 1:30 p.m.
Match 28 (fifth-place): Winner Match 23 vs. Winner Match 24, 1:30 p.m.
Match 29 (third-place): Loser Match 25 vs. Loser Match 26, 3:15 p.m.
Match 30 (championship): Winner Match 25 vs. Winner Match 26, 3:15 p.m.