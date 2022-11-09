Fourth-seeded Colfax and 11th-seeded Pomeroy are gearing up to represent the area in the Washington Class 2B and 1B state volleyball tournaments, respectively, Thursday and Friday at the Yakima Valley SunDome in Yakima.

Colfax kicks things off at 9:45 a.m. Thursday facing No. 13 Granger in 2B competition, while Pomeroy begins 1B play two hours later against No. 6 Mount Vernon Christian.

