MOSCOW — Clara Osborne racked up 17 kills and 16 digs to help unbeaten Genesee earn a 25-22, 25-22, 23-25, 25-12 Whitepine League Division I road win Thursday against Logos of Moscow to stay unbeaten in six matches so far.
The first three sets were tight before the Bulldogs (6-0, 5-0) asserted themselves in the fourth.
“It was the second time we played Logos, and it was the same result,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said. “They got a lot better and it was the same result, so we got a lot better. I was impressed with Logos’ blocking ability. ... We came back (in the fourth) and we really took that one over. I was kind of glad we actually got to play that one.”
Genesee’s Lucie Ranisate joined Osborne in double digits with 13 kills and added five blocks, while teammate Isabelle Monk served five aces.
For Logos (3-3), Hero Merkle made seven kills and 12 digs, Olivia Igielski managed four kills and three blocks, and Lily Leidenfrost had three blocks and 10 digs.
JV — Logos def. Genesee
Bears drop opener
MOSCOW — In the first interscholastic event since having their fall season reinstated by a school board vote, Moscow fell 25-23, 25-20, 25-21 to visiting 4A Inland Empire League foe Lakeland in three tight sets at Bear Den.
Leaders for the Bears included Morgan Claus (nine kills, eight digs), Sami Unger (16 assists, eight digs) and Makayla Gilkey (five aces).
“Lakeland (had) already played quite a bit,” Moscow coach Toni Claus said. “We didn’t do too bad. We served really tough at them — that’s what kept us in the game. We’re just going to have to regroup, and I’ll have to go look at the game still and then reevaluate.”
JV — Moscow def. Lakeland 25-21, 25-17
Trojans rip Rams
TROY — An exceptionally dominant opening set put unbeaten Troy on the road to a 25-2, 25-20, 25-15 victory against visiting Whitepine League Division I foe Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
“They came out and played really energetic volleyball,” Troy coach Deborah Blazzard said of her players. “They kept their energy up.”
Makayla Sapp served 19-for-20 with two aces for the Trojans (4-0), while Katie Gray went 12-for-12 with two aces of her own.
JV — Troy def. CV
Tigers best Bulldogs
KENDRICK — Rose Stewart finished with 12 kills to help Kendrick battle through to a 26-24, 25-16, 21-25, 25-16 win in nonleague competition against Grangeville.
Teammate Ruby Stewart had 12 assists, while Erin Morgan added 10 kills.
Huskies dominate on senior night
CRAIGMONT — Seniors Taiylor Crea and Samantha Bomar showed out on senior night, serving efficiently to guide Highland of Craigmont to a 25-8, 25-4, 25-15 sweep of Whitepine League Division II foe Timberline.
Crea went 21-for-22 with four aces, while Bomar was 14-of-15 with four more. They’re the Huskies’ only two seniors.
“It was kind of an emotional senior night, so that really sparked them,” Highland coach Tami Church said. “They were rocking the serves today.”
Kadence Beck contributed 10 kills for the Huskies.
JV — Timberline def. Highland 25-15, 20-25, 8-15