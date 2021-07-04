Genesee High School graduate Bailey Leseman had played basketball her “whole life,” and knew she wanted to continue her career in the sport at the collegiate level.
She had not settled on the place to do that until this past weekend, when a campus visit sold her on Northwest College of Powell, Wyo. Leseman signed a letter of intent to join the women’s basketball program at the two-year community college in the fall before boarding her flight back home.
“I know I speak for our coaching staff, our players, and the Genesee community in congratulating Bailey on her signing with Northwest College,” Genesee girls’ basketball coach Greg Hardie said. “I know she loves the sport of basketball, is a hard worker and great teammate. I expect the success she achieved at Genesee will continue on at the next level.”
A 5-foot-7 guard, Leseman helped lead the Bulldogs to a runner-up finish in the Idaho Class 1A state tournament as a sophomore in 2019. She regularly registered double-digit point totals, and was especially deadly from 3-point range.
“I love teammates’ high energy; playing with the energy of a team,” said Leseman, whose younger sister Riley was another standout for Genesee this year. “I love shooting the ball, the excitement of going to State, or getting on a hot streak and everybody’s super-pumped-up and cheering super-loud, and everybody’s just going crazy. That’s really exciting to feel on the court as well.”
Leseman’s cousin, Coy Stout, plays baseball for Lewis-Clark State, and knowing of his positive experience with the Warriors gave her confidence that a college sports career was something she also would like to pursue.
“I wasn’t too sure about playing (for Northwest College) until I went down and met the coach in person,” she said. “I got to meet some of the girls on the team, and they were super cool. I got a tour of the school, and I really liked a bunch of their programs.”
Leseman is an accomplished welder of metal flowers, fire pits, custom signs and other such products, and plans to study welding in college. She hopes her two-year stint at Northwest College also might act as a springboard to further athletic and educational attainment.
“A couple girls from Wyoming got looked at by some DI and DII schools,” Leseman said. “It would be pretty cool to get looked at for the next level, and maybe study something like psychology at a four-year school.”
