Sandpoint turned back a late push from the Lewiston High School girls’ basketball team, capitalizing on a slew of takeaways and crunch-time free throws to earn a rare win in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Coach Will Love estimated it’d been more than a decade since Sandpoint previously beat the Bengals on the road, but his Bulldogs pulled through down the stretch to snap the streak with a 43-38 Inland Empire League victory Saturday in the Orchards.
“I was pleased with how we were able to come back when we were down,” said Love, whose team saw a seven-point lead evaporate midway though the fourth quarter before surging with about two minutes left. “We didn’t make too many mistakes to lose it.”
Lewiston (1-2, 1-2), playing without injured standout post Katy Wessels, snapped out of an offensive funk and closed off clean inside Bulldog attempts as the third wound down, compiling an 11-0 spurt that spanned six minutes. A corner 3-pointer from Karli Taylor sparked the run.
After trailing for the bulk of the contest, the Bengals settled to find themselves up 31-27 with five minutes to go.
“We slowed it down and were able to run our offense against their zone,” first-year Lewiston coach Karlee Wilson said of the rally. “We were reversing the ball better and not taking the first wide-open shot. We were making them work harder on defense.”
Hattie Larson, igniting Sandpoint, picked off a backcourt pass with 1:30 remaining and finished a layup through traffic, handing the Bulldogs (1-3, 1-1) a one-point advantage with a foul shot.
Bengal giveaways and missed chances at the stripe — and converted Bulldog free throws — stretched the visitors’ edge, and eventually put it away.
In a foul-heavy game, Lewiston went 14-for-25 from the line. Sandpoint was 24-for-35.
Pacing the visitors was senior Kaylee Banks, who tallied a game-best 16 points and was 10-for-12 on free throws. Larson chipped in 12 points.
“We were getting to the basket pretty good, but we definitely have to capitalize at the free-throw line,” Wilson said. “In a close game like that, it comes down to free throws, especially when we’re fouling back and forth.”
Added Love, whose team graduated most of the core from its state tournament run last year: “The nice thing is we still have a couple seniors. In a moment like this, they stepped up and made free throws when we weren’t able to all night.”
Lewiston’s offense was rushed into unfavorable possessions by a pesky Sandpoint press throughout. The Bulldogs forced 36 turnovers. The Bengal scoring attack also was hampered without Wessels, a 6-foot-3 sophomore who will miss an undetermined amount of the season with a leg injury.
“A lot of credit to Lewiston. I know without (Wessels), they had to make some changes,” Love said. “They battled and scrapped the whole time, just like Karlee did when she was here.”
Senior Amelia Foss assumed more of the responsibility, and came through with a team-high 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting. She added eight rebounds, five of them on offense. Taylor chipped in eight points, Taryn Barney had seven, and Sydney McRoberts and Ahnika U’Ren corralled five boards apiece.
The Bengals shot 29 percent from the field, and were 2-for-14 from distance.
“Taking care of the ball, making smart decisions and not getting sped up when we’re facing a zone — being strong with the ball is going to be a big priority for us,” Wilson said.
Sandpoint didn’t fare much better in a defense-first game featuring long droughts, shooting 9-of-37 — but seeing more opportunities, many generated by takeaways.
“(Our guards) were able to harass Lewiston and get them into some turnovers,” Love said. “That helped us out, because we had a lot of mistakes as well.”
SANDPOINT (1-3, 1-1)
Kelsey Cessna 2 2-2 8, Daylee Driggs 0 1-5 1, Destiny Lyons 0 0-0 0, Riley Cessna 0 0-0 0, Bella Phillips 1 2-3 4, Karlie Banks 1 1-5 4, Hattie Larson 3 5-8 12, Sofia Platte 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Banks 2 10-12 16. Totals 9 24-35 43.
LEWISTON (1-2, 1-2)
Emily Collins 0 3-4 3, Ahnika U’Ren 0 1-2 1, Amelia Foss 6 0-2 12, Emma Hill 0 1-2 1, Eliza Bursch 0 0-1 0, Taryn Barney 2 3-4 7, Jenika Ortiz 1 1-2 4, Sydney McRoberts 0 2-2 2, Karli Taylor 2 3-6 8. Totals 11 14-25 38.
Sandpoint 11 9 7 16—43
Lewiston 7 9 9 13—38
3-point goals — Kay. Banks 2, Kar. Banks, Larson, Ortiz, Taylor.
JV — Lewiston 59, Sandpoint 40.
