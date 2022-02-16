Bulldogs hope ending isn’t bitter but sweet

There was just one word that the six Grangeville girls basketball seniors echoed when talking about the Idaho Class 2A state tournament this weekend.
Bittersweet.
The Bulldogs will open their run for a state title as the top seed after finishing the season 19-3, winning their previous 13 games. Grangeville plays Declo on Thursday at 11 a.m.
For Bailey Vanderwall, Camden Barger, Macy Smith, Cameran Green, Talia Brown and Bella Dame, this weekend marks the last time that the six will take the court together in the same uniform.
“This year feels different than last year,” Barger said. “The last hoorah.”
Barger has been the leading scorer for Grangeville in all four of her seasons. Averaging 14.5 points per game, Barger is a three-time Central Idaho League MVP.
The six seniors not only have played basketball together, it’s a group that have been a tight-knit family since the second grade.
“We are all like sisters, we are so close,” said Smith, who averages 8.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.
This is the fourth consecutive season Grangeville has made the state tournament, but this time they want to finish the job.
“Our team has come such a long ways and we have put in so much work,” Vanderwall said. “I just think we have the potential to do really well this season.”
Vanderwall is a three-time All-Central Idaho League player. Coach Michelle Barger nicknamed her “Bailey Workhorse” and described her as, “having spider monkey-like arms that will spring into action.”
“We are just hitting our peak this week,” said Brown, who was voted by her teammates as a captain this year.
Michelle Barger, who started as the girls’ AAU coach in second grade, thinks her team is peaking at the right time and feels that the bond the team has created is something special.
“They push themselves to be the best at everything,” coach Barger said. “Best friends off and on the court.”
It is the off-the-court efforts that usually don’t draw headlines, but something the entire Bulldog team might be most proud of.
Grangeville finished as the 2021 academic state champion in its class with a team grade-point average of 3.967. The Bulldogs repeated this year with a combined GPA of 3.935. Four of the six seniors have a 4.0 GPA, with the lowest at 3.75.
“We are all competitors in the gym and competitors in the classroom,” Camden Barger said.
Green said the lead-up to their final weekend has brought on a different emotion than she has felt before, but feels practice has been “business as usual.”
“We have been playing together for so long,” Dame said.
Vanderwall talked about having a mixture of excitement and nerves going into this weekend.
“One of the most bittersweet moments of our entire lives,” she said.
While emotions have been riding high for the six seniors leading into their final weekend, Michelle Barger had one simple message to her team.
“Let’s go win three games and bring home the trophy.”
Class 2A
At Kuna High School
Thursday’s Games
First round
Game 1: No. 8 Declo (10-12) vs. No. 1 Grangeville (19-3), 11 a.m.
Game 2: No. 5 Ririe (18-7) vs. No. 4 Aberdeen (20-5), 1 p.m.
Game 3: No. 6 Soda Springs (14-12) vs. No. 3 Cole Valley Christian (18-5), 4 p.m.
Game 4: No. 7 North Fremont (12-11) vs. No. 2 Melba (19-3), 6 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Consolation bracket
Game 5: Loser 1 vs. Loser 2, 11 a.m.
Game 6: Loser 3 vs. Loser 4, 1 p.m.
Semifinals
Game 7: Winner 1 vs. Winner 2, 4 p.m.
Game 8: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Consolation final
Game 9: Winner 5 vs. Winner 6, 9 a.m.
Third-place game
Game 10: Loser 7 vs. Loser 8, 11 a.m.
Championship
At Ford Idaho Center, Nampa
Game 14: Winner 7 vs. Winner 8, 12:40 p.m.