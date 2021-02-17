Bulldogs get another immediate test at State

Grangeville hasn’t had the most ideal first-round draws in its past two Class 2A state girls’ basketball tournament appearances.
The Bulldogs were paired up with eventual champion Soda Springs in 2019, and last season, opened against top-seeded Melba. Grangeville dropped both games.
Once again, the Bulldogs (16-4) must beat the best right out of the gate if they plan to bring home the program’s ninth state title, and first since 2011.
Grangeville, which finished the year ranked third in the state’s media poll, takes on No. 1 Cole Valley Christian at 1 p.m. Pacific on Thursday at Bishop Kelly High School.
But there’s a key difference with this year’s opening-round game for Grangeville. The Chargers, from Meridian, are 18-1, and the single blemish on their schedule came courtesy of the Bulldogs, who topped Cole Valley 43-41 in overtime Dec. 12.
“They’re really long. They start five 6-foot girls. They all play on the perimeter, which is an advantage for us because we’re smaller, and definitely quicker,” said fifth-year Grangeville coach Michelle Barger, whose team won the Central Idaho League title for the third year in a row.
A day before knocking off the Chargers, Grangeville also clipped state qualifier New Plymouth 36-33.
“Our defense was really good that weekend,” Barger said.
Those two victories proved the Bulldogs have the potential to topple anyone in their class.
“We’re more prepared, more confident this time. They have the right mindset,” Barger said.
The Bulldogs enjoy a balanced corps of veteran players, led by Camden Barger, a three-year starter at point guard and a two-time CIL MVP. Barger, the coach’s daughter, averages a team-high 14.4 points per game, adding 4.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.6 steals each outing.
“Camden runs the show. When we need someone to calm us down, she’s that person,” Michelle Barger said. “In pressure situations, she’s really good.”
Junior guard Bailey Vanderwall, also a three-year starter, tacks on 11.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 steals per game. Juniors Macy Smith (8.2 points) and Talia Brown (6.5 points), and senior post Zoe Lutz (6.0 points, 5.6 rebounds), a team captain, also have contributed greatly. Lutz has scored double figures in each of the past five games.
“Defensively, we’ve just gotten better and better, and all these girls have scored in double digits all year,” said Michelle Barger, who has coached most of these Bulldogs since their elementary school days. “It’s more well-rounded. When you have five scoring, there’s not as much pressure.”
Grangeville’s full-court press and trapping defense “dictates our offense,” Barger said. The Bulldogs pride themselves on pickpocketing ball-handlers and deflecting passes.
They will look to run and gun through their side of the bracket, which features three of Class 2A’s top-five teams.
Grangeville, which has won 13 of its past 15 games, only lost this year to Class 1A Division I stalwarts Lapwai and Prairie, and 2A state entrant Melba.
The Bulldogs have as good a claim as anyone at the tournament, and they’ll be seeking a two-trophy trip. Grangeville’s team grade-point average stands at 3.976, making the Bulldogs a favorite for the academic title.
