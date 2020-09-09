McCALL, Idaho — Grangeville surged back after dropping the first two sets in prep volleyball action Tuesday, riding pinpoint passing and good conditioning to stun McCall-Donnelly 19-25, 17-25, 25-19, 25-20, 15-13.
“Once they came out of that third set, they really pushed back and started attacking,” said Grangeville coach Elaine Anderson, whose team moved to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the Central Idaho League. “The first two sets, we were kinda just setting it back, not attacking as well, but then they started taking it to them. They fought back, became the aggressors and all of a sudden, the tide changed.”
Ally Williams and Macy Smith had 31 and 29 assists, respectively, to set up a strong offensive night. Smith added 10 kills, as did Bailey Vanderwall, and Zoe Lutz tacked on 12. Vanderwall had six blocks, and libero Hayli Goicoa made 16 digs against a solid McCall front.
Anderson said the Bulldogs amped up their conditioning after a four-set loss Aug. 27 to the Vandals.
“We got tired the first time, so this time we changed it around, had three setters in there, watched a lot of film and figured out our weaknesses,” she said. “We came back more in shape, and I think we were fighting harder at the end.”
JV — McCall def. Grangeville 2-0.
Knights outlast Pirates
COTTONWOOD — Senior Kirsten Wambeke served nine in a row to carry Logos of Moscow to a 15-3 fifth-set victory in Whitepine League Division I competition against Prairie of Cottonwood.
“They weren’t all aces, but they were all really hard serves, and they had a hard time getting into a rhythm,” Knights coach Jessica Evans said.
Wambeke added 11 kills. Fellow seniors Hero Merkle and Lucia Wilson had 14 and six, respectively. Lily Leidenfrost finished with 24 assists and 12 digs for Logos (3-2, 3-2) in a well-matched contest.
“Keeping serves in and good setting choices — that helped quite a bit, so the hitting was spread out,” Evans said of her team’s edge.
The Knights meet Genesee at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at home.
JV — Prairie def. Logos 2-1
Genesee changes system, still wins
GENESEE — A pregame injury to one of Genesee’s setters did not prove costly, as the Bulldogs took down Kamiah 25-16, 25-15, 25-11 in Whitepine League Division I play.
Genesee coach Pete Crowley said the injury before the match forced him to move from a two-setter system to having just one setter. He was impressed with the way his team came together.
“But it was really cool to see them make the adjustments,” Crowley said. “The players who stepped up did a great job. It goes to prove that (volleyball) really is a team game. It was cool that (the players) were ready when I did call their number.”
Claira Osborne led the Bulldogs (5-0, 4-0) with 11 kills. Carly Allen added 23 assists and Riley Maguire had six aces.
JV — Genesee def. Kamiah 25-8, 25-19.
Trojans tame Wildcats
LAPWAI — Morgan Blazzard finished with 17 kills for visiting Troy in her team’s 25-6, 25-8, 25-8 rout of Whitepine League Division I rival Lapwai.
Makayla Sapp served 25-for-25 with six aces for the unbeaten Trojans, while teammate Makayla Sapp went 20-for-20 with four aces.
“We moved over to a new rotation last week, and I feel like the girls are just coming together and playing together better so that’s always good to see,” said Troy coach Deborah Blazzard, whose team moved to 3-0 on the season.
JV — Deary def. Lapwai
Nezperce downs Deary
NEZPERCE — An 88-percent serving performance on senior night helped Nezperce defeat visiting Whitepine League Division II foe Deary 25-17, 25-16, 25-16.
Seniors KC Wahl, Kadyn Horton, Amelia Husted, Hannah Duuck, Madisyn Brower and Lottie Inglet played the final regular-season home game of their high school careers. Inglet (12-for-12) and Duuck (11-for-11) were each perfect from the service line.
“Our seniors stepped up and played really well tonight,” said Nezperce coach Kyle Stapleton, whose team improved to 3-1 overall and 3-0 in league. “It was a good team win.”
JV — Nezperce tied Deary 13-25, 25-13
Loggers rout Rams
KOOSKIA — Visiting Potlatch notched a 25-13, 25-21, 25-7 Whitepine League Division I victory against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
Setter Josie Larson racked up 13 assists, six kills and two aces for the Loggers, while middle blocker Olivia Wise had seven kills, six digs and four aces for the Loggers (3-1, 2-1)
“The first and third sets, I thought we played really well,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor said. “It was a good road win. You take all the wins you can get in this league; just got to keep grinding.”
JV — Potlatch def. CV