Bulldogs deepest they’ve ever been

GENESEE — For Genesee football players, it’s not uncommon to start their summer days at sunrise and work most of the day in the wheat fields before heading to football practice in the evening.
It makes for a long grind, but it also delivers some tough athletes.
“When you have a kid roll up in his car, step out onto the field and start warmup and wheat chaff kind of explodes in a cloud on that first sprint — that should truly explain the motivation of these kids,” first-year Genesee coach Alex Schnebly said. “They’re coming from those fields straight to the workout where they’ve been working probably from sun-up and they’re ready to rock and roll for a conditioning workout. That should (show) the tenacity and heart these kids have.
“To be able to coach that kind of kid, that’s the ultimate dream.”
Schnebly, 27, takes over the helm after three years learning from long-time coach Tim Sperber as an assistant. Genesee opens the season at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Timberline (Weippe).
Schnebly hopes to bring the Bulldogs back to their winning ways after a 1-8 season a year ago, and he has good reason to think they can bounce back. This year, Genesee is in a co-op with its neighbor over the border in Washington — Colton High.
Six Wildcats, including one who moved to Genesee, joined 14 Bulldogs to form this year’s team. The co-op allows the Colton kids to have a season and adds some much-needed depth to the team.
Schnebly said the players meshed well from the get-go.
“I truly believe that this team just stepped into that first summer workout and it’s felt like a team ever since,” he said. “It’s felt like this has been a Genesee-Colton co-op for years.”
Schnebly said the Bulldogs aren’t a big team, but should make up their lack of size with depth, speed and conditioning.
The team’s unquestioned leader is senior receiver/defensive end Dawson Durham.
“He’s starting to take that leadership role to really get other guys involved in working harder, and that’s a really special thing to have in a player,” Schnebly said. “And of course, he’s making plays left and right, so that’s always nice too.”
Another leader is “true athlete” Owen Crowly, a senior mainstay at receiver and corner.
In the trenches, the Bulldogs welcome all-state lineman Jaxon Moerhle from Colton.
“He pushes other people to be better and he accepts the most out of everyone around him, which has really elevated the team,” Schnebly said of Moerhle.
Genesee’s quarterback is Angus Jordan, a Colton sophomore who likes to spread the ball around. Schnebly said Jordan has three or four favorite targets.
Genesee’s schedule is tough with games against Potlatch, Deary, Prairie and Kendrick all on the road.
One game the Bulldogs circle every year is their rivalry game against Troy, which is Oct. 2 at Genesee. The two teams are 3-3 in their past six meetings, with the Trojans taking last year’s contest 34-22.
But to get to that game, the Bulldogs know teams must stay safe. COVID-19 concerns already have canceled the season for teams like Moscow, and postponed football in Washington to the spring.
Schnebly said the school chose to install face shields on their football helmets this season to potentially help combat the virus.
“The flash guard will hopefully reduce exposure to our kids when they’re playing other teams, and amongst ourselves,” said Schnebly, a registered nurse at Prestige Care & Rehabilitation in Lewiston. “... we’re really trying to just keep our kids safe while providing football as normal as possible.”
Schnebly said the Bulldogs had the best two weeks of practice he’s seen these past two weeks. Now, they’re ready to finally face another team.
“The kids are going to let their want do the talk here on Friday,” Schnebly said. “We ran a mock game last Friday and I think they’re ready for some Friday night lights and some different faces.”
GENESEE
COACH — Alex Schnebly (first year).
LAST YEAR’S RECORD: 0-6 league, 1-8 overall.
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS — Owen Crowley, sr., WR/CB; Dawson Durham, sr., WR/DE; Jake Odenborg, sr., WR/DB; Cy Wareham, jr., WR/CB; Jackson Zenner, jr., WR/CB; Jack Johnson, jr., ATH/LB; Kole Riebold, jr., RB/DL; Dalton McMann, jr., WR/CB; Jacob Krick, jr., OL/DL; Jaxon Moehrle, jr., OL/DE; Grant Wolf, soph., ATH/DL; Angus Jordan, soph., QB/LB; Nolan Bartosz, soph., RB/CB; Wyatt Jordan, soph., WR/LB.
SCHEDULE
Game times are 7 p.m.
DATE — Opponent
Aug. 28 — Timberline
Sept. 4 — at Deary
Sept. 11 — at Potlatch
Sept 18 — Clearwater Valley
Sept. 25 — Lapwai
Oct. 2 — Troy
Oct. 9 — at Kamiah
Oct. 16 — at Prairie
Oct. 23 — at Kendrick