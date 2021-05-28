When coach Ryan Dupic took charge at Concordia in 2014, the school was riding a streak of 35 consecutive losing seasons.
Within the first year of Dupic’s tenure, his Bulldogs turned the corner to become a winning team and tied the school record with a 25-victory season. Multiple record-breaking runs and Great Plains Athletic Conference titles would follow the next several years before their 2020 campaign was canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The resumption of college baseball this spring has brought with it another new milestone for Concordia, of Seward, Neb., as the team has qualified for its first-ever Avista NAIA World Series appearance.
The Bulldogs (42-10), who battled past Bellevue of Nebraska 7-5 in national championship Opening Round play to clinch their berth, begin their run here facing IU Southeast at 3 p.m. today.
“It’s been a fun ride,” Dupic said. “This is my seventh year at Concordia, and I’ve been blessed. The program has taken some tremendous strides thanks to great coaches, administration and families. This season things have really come together. We’ve had fun with some guys — really connected guys and found a way to win ball games of late.”
Leaders on the field for Concordia include senior pitching standout Jake Fosgett and big-hitting freshman Joey Grabanski.
“(Fosgett) has over 100 strikeouts,” Dupic said. “He was leading the country in strikeouts-per-game at one point. He was our conference pitcher of the year.”
Grabanski has blasted an individual single-season school record of 17 home runs this spring, heading up the strongest roster of batters in Concordia history.
“Our offense has almost doubled the single-season school record for home runs,” Dupic noted.
Concordia’s Jesse Garcia, Keaton Candor and Jayden Adams also were first-team all-conference selections.
Concordia never has played IU Southeast before, but Dupic is researching the Grenadiers ahead of their meeting.
“They look like a very, very good team,” he said. “Once you get to this point, every team that you’re going to play is really good. A really special team that I believe is making their first trip to the Series as well.”
Newcomer Concordia finds itself taking on a familiar role as an underdog at this year’s NAIA World Series; the Bulldogs are seeded 10th.
“When I think about this team and reflect on this team, it’s been how selfless they are,” Dupic said. “We’ve come from behind a lot this year, and found a way to win some games late. Pitching a whole bunch of different guys — you know, everybody’s been really selfless. If people in your area come and watch this team, they’re going to watch a team that has a lot of fun and loves each other, and just competes really well. I think that’s what makes this team special.”