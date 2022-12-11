MOSCOW — It’s only the second week of December but Bear Den had a March Madness feel to it Saturday courtesy of a thrilling finish between the Moscow and Grangeville girls basketball teams.
After trailing for almost the entire game, Moscow tied it at 57 on a 3-pointer by Maya Anderson from the right wing with 23 seconds remaining.
The two teams missed opportunities to take the lead on free throws, but a Grangeville rebound and pass by Madalyn Green led to a score off the glass by fellow post Adalei LeFebvre with six seconds left.
Moscow couldn’t get a final shot off at the buzzer and Grangeville held on for a 59-57 victory.
“Kudos to them. They came back, they had the momentum going their way and then we just finished strong,” Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said.
With the win, Class 2A Grangeville improved to 4-4 while Class 4A Moscow fell to 1-6.
Punishing posts
It was fitting that the game’s go-ahead points in the final seconds came on a play between Grangeville’s two posts.
The sophomore duo of Green and LeFebvre combined to score 36 points and gave Moscow fits in the paint all game.
“I was so happy with our post play today,” Barger said. “Our post play was really, really good. That’s the best I’ve seen those two play all year.”
Green racked up 21 points and 12 rebounds and LeFebvre was just shy of a double-double with 15 points and nine boards.
Moscow’s top scorer also was a post player with junior Lola Johns piling up 20 points. Junior guard Punk Knott added 10 for the Bears.
A thrilling ending
Grangeville led 37-27 at halftime and by as many as 12 early in the third quarter before the Bears slowly started to chip away at the lead.
Senior guard Kennedy Thompson also hit two big 3s in the fourth to help Moscow get back into it.
“Grangeville is a really good team, they’re a well-coached team,” Moscow coach Alexa Hardick Tripp said. “We kind (dug) ourselves in a hole and I’m really proud of the way we fought and came back, but just kind of one too many mistakes … but I am proud of how we fought back.”
Remembering coach Carscallen
Moscow left an empty chair at the end of its bench where the head coach normally sits to honor former Bears coach and player Lisa Carscallen.
Carscallen died Dec. 5 after a lengthy battle with breast cancer.
Carscallen spent 15 years coaching the Bears — six as a head coach and nine as an assistant. Carscallen also graduated from Moscow High School in 1989.
There was a tribute before the game, and all five Bears starters put a red rose on the seat Carscallen used to sit at.
The players’ warm-up jerseys had the words “Coach Lisa” on the back and Carscallen’s family was on hand to watch the game.
“We were dedicating this game to her,” Hardick Tripp said. “She was ... just a really big part of our program. She really meant a lot to us and touched a lot of students’ lives, so we were just trying to honor her this game.”
BOYSMoscow 59, Grangeville 26
Moscow guard Dylan Rehder set the tone early with a pair of NBA-range 3-pointers and the Bears held the smaller-school Bulldogs scoreless in the first quarter in a rout.
Moscow led 14-0 after the first quarter until Grangeville finally got on the scoreboard with a Cody Klement floater for the first points of the second.
“It was a good start,” Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said. “We came out with a lot of energy early on. It’s nice when the ball goes through the bucket and we were playing disciplined defense.”
The Bulldogs (0-3) were scrappy in the middle quarters, but Moscow (2-1) closed the game out 15-4 spurt in the fourth.
Lengthy Moscow guard Ian Hillman led all scorers with 21 points and Rehder added 11.
Jack Bransford’s seven points led Grangeville.
BOYS
GRANGEVILLE (0-3)
Jaden Legaretta 0 0-0 0, Kaycen Sickels 1 1-3 3, Ray Holes 0 1-2 1, Jack Bransford 3 1-3 7, Carter Mundt 1 0-0 2, Cody Klement 1 2-5 4, David Goicoa 3 1-2 7, Karl Spencer 0 0-0 0, Tayden Wassmuth 1 0-0 2, Cooper Poxlietner 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 6-15 26.
MOSCOW (2-1)
Cody Wilson 2 0-0 6, Brayson Reed 1 0-0 2, Traiden Cummings 0 1-2 1, Elom Afatchao 1 0-0 3, Dylan Rehder 4 0-0 11, Grant Abendroth 2 0-0 4, Joey Williams 2 0-0 4, Caleb Skinner 4 0-0 8, Zac Skinner 0 0-0 0, Ian Hillman 8 2-3 20. Totals 24 3-5 59.
Grangeville 0 11 11 4 — 26
Moscow 14 16 14 15—59
3-point goals — Rehder 3, Wilson 2, Hillman 2, Afatchao.
GIRLS
GRANGEVILLE (4-4)
Caryss Barger 2 5-6 9, Adri Anderson 1 0-0 2, Abbie Frei 1 1-2 4, Madalyn Green 10 1-2 21, Natalie Long 0 0-0 0, Maddie Thacker 3 0-1 6, Adalei LeFebvre 6 3-6 15, Addisyn Vanderwall 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 10-17 59.
MOSCOW (1-6)
Punk Knott 4 0-0 10, Kolbi Kiblen 1 0-0 3, Myah Parsons 1 0-0 3, Maya Anderson 3 0-0 7, Kennedy Thompson 4 0-0 11, Jalyn Rainer 1 1-2 3, Taylor McLuen 0 0-0 0, Lola Johns 9 2-4 20, Jacque Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 3-6 57.
Grangeville 16 21 9 13—59
Moscow 11 16 15 15—57
3-point goals — Frei, Thompson 3, Knott 2, Kiblen, Parsons, Anderson.
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.
