Building the foundation from ground up

Logos laid out the groundwork, got its hands dirty, and in 2021 will have a varsity football program for the first time in school history.
For two years, football had been inching its way into the life of the Moscow private school. After a successful trial run at the junior high level, the sport climbed to the junior varsity ranks and now is ready for the big time.
“The kids are very excited,” Logos coach Nick Holloway said. “It’s like when a kid gets a present for Christmas you can really see the excitement in their eyes.”
With a new program comes growing pains, one of which is obvious — a lack of experience. The seasoning level in the Knights’ program ranges from kids who’ve played since third grade to those who never have played before.
“The experience has been kind of inverted, it’s been interesting,” Holloway said. “You’ll have a senior who’s never played before line up against a freshman and the freshman’s actually more technically sound.”
So it’s been difficult for the rookie coach to pinpoint exactly what’s working and who’s rising to the top during preseason camp.
“We have several athletes on the team who can run fast and jump high,” Holloway said. “But until they fully grasp the nuances of the game it’s tough to tell how that athleticism will translate onto the field.”
Once the Knights grasp the nuances of the game, Holloway feels their athleticism will shine. He said balance has been one of their strong suits so far.
“Some coaches would say we have a great core of receivers or a stud quarterback and so on and so forth,” Holloway said. “I think we’re balanced everywhere on offense. I can’t necessarily point to one position and say that’s our strength.”
Logos previously has offered only cross country and volleyball as a fall sport, but it’s clear the appetite for football was there amongst the student body. The Knights had a turnout of about 30 players.
“We should have enough bodies to fill out a varsity and junior varsity schedule,” Holloway said. “We’re all just so excited and can’t wait to start the season.”
Logos opens the season at home at 2 p.m. Saturday against Timberline.
Logos
COACH — Nick Holloway (first year)
LAST YEAR’S RECORD — 4-2 as a junior varsity team
RETURNING LETTERWINNERS — None
FIVE THINGS TO WATCH
1. The surprise factor. Opponents won’t know exactly what to expect from the Knights.
2. Logos will be playing at a new field that will be next to the South campus elementary school.
3. Holloway thinks the Knights will be good in communicating with each other when things get hairy
4. Who are the stars? No one knows yet.
5. According to Holloway, the players are grateful to be a part of school history.