The Idaho women’s basketball team’s season was cut short last year after failing to reach the Big Sky championship game thanks to a 73-67 loss to Montana State in the semifinal round of the tournament March 9.
Despite that, the Vandals made a deep, improbable run in the tournament with just seven active players.
“This is a great group of girls that I have, and it’s fun to come to practice every day,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said. “I’m looking forward to tipping things off against Utah.”
Coming into this year, Idaho was picked third in the Big Sky preseason coaches poll, and have an all-conference player returning in Beyonce Bea.
Bea was one of two unanimous selections. Last year, she averaged 15.3 points per game and had a team-high 38 blocks.
Here’s what to expect from the Vandals:
More depth
Idaho hit a rough patch at the end of the 2021-22 season thanks to injuries.
This year, the Vandals are at full health and have an influx of youth, along with some transfers that should play major minutes.
“I love the infusion of new players that we have to go along with the core that we’ll be bringing back,” Newlee said. “The fact that I can rotate more than just two players in a game is great for me. It’s opened up a lot of possibilities, and I can’t wait to try that when the season starts.”
Two new players expected to get some time are Australian natives Brooke Malone and Asha Phillips.
Malone is a 6-foot-1 forward who transferred in from Idaho State. The freshman represented Western Australia for seven years all while being named her U18 club team’s MVP in 2018 and 2019. She also led her club to the Australian championships, averaging 14.3 points per game and 7.4 rebounds.
Phillips averaged 30 minutes per game playing for the Illawarra Hawks in the NBL1 East. She shot 40.8 percent from the field, averaging 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
“I think they both bring in something different. I just hope they can fit in with the players that are here,” Newlee said. “I think (Malone) has a motor and both of them are tough. That’s just the style that they play down under, so I’m happy to have them.”
Avoid long skids
One of the reasons behind Idaho’s 14-18 record last season was long losing streaks.
The Vandals started the season with a 95-46 victory against Lewis-Clark State (the Warriors counted it as an exhibition game) but then dropped 10 consecutive games.
“Losing streaks were killer last year,” Newlee said. “I think we’re past that now and we just need to be consistent.”
Idaho stopped the bleeding with a 63-42 win Jan. 8 against Eastern Washington 63-42. The Vandals then went 5-6 before beating the Eagles 79-72 on Feb. 19, which jumpstarted a five-game winning streak before a 86-69 loss March 4 against Northern Arizona to conclude the regular season.
Play hard on the road
The Vandals were 4-7 in true road games and 8-5 at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena. This year, Idaho will be living out of hotel rooms for the first six weeks.
The Vandals will travel more than 9,100 miles as their first six games will be on the road. In order, they play at Utah, California, two games in the Navy Classic in Annapolis, Md., two games at the USD Winter Classic in San Diego, then a Texas two-step to Commerce (Texas A&M Commerce) and San Antonio (UTSA).
Idaho’s first home game is Dec. 15 against Denver. After that game, they’ll hit the road two more times before starting Big Sky play with home contests against Montana State (Dec. 29) and Montana (Dec. 31).
“We are going to have to navigate a very tough travel schedule,” said Newlee, who historically has liked to take his team on the road early in the season. “The places we’re going to go are very difficult places to win. We have to prove to be a better road team this year.”
The Vandals’ longest homestand will be Feb. 2-11 with games against Portland State, Sacramento State and Eastern Washington.