MOSCOW — For a second, fans at the Bear Den had to wonder if they were at a Harlem Globetrotters showcase or a high school boys’ basketball game.
Moscow guard Brayden Decker found a clear lane to the basket on a fast break, but instead of scoring himself, he glanced back and put the ball high off the glass for high-flying post Blake Buchanan.
The 6-foot-7 freshman finished the alley-oop with a thunderous two-handed jam that sent the throng at Moscow Middle School into a frenzy. It also put the Class 4A Bears up by 22 points in the third quarter.
Moscow went on to beat 3A Kellogg 74-54.
“I just got the pass and I hear Blake whisper, ‘Backboard, backboard,’” Decker said, “so I throw it up on the backboard and I look back and I see the rim snap and it’s in. And I was like, ‘Did that really just happen?’”
Moscow coach Josh Uhrig said the lengthy Bears have fun with dunks and alley-oops in practice, but he’d never seen them do a sequence like that before. Buchanan barely missed an alley-oop attempt in the first half before connecting with Decker after halftime.
“That came out of nowhere,” Uhrig said. “I haven’t seen them do it once in practice, but they do have times in practice in some of our drills where they are throwing little oops to each other.
“Basketball is fun and that was a pretty exciting play to energize the whole team.”
Moscow (3-3) relied on its swarming defense, its depth and its size to dismantle Kellogg (3-3) through the game’s first three quarters. Moscow features six players that are 6-foot-3 or taller — including Buchanan and 6-6 post Ben Postell (five assists, six rebounds, three blocks) — while the Wildcats’ tallest player is 6-3 Gavin Luna.
The duo of Buchanan and Decker, a senior, paced the Bears with a combined 29 points — 17 points and six rebounds for Buchanan and 12 points for Decker.
A Buchanan dunk and Decker corner 3 got Moscow out to an early 9-3 advantage.
A Reef Diego layup gave the Bears their first double-digit lead at 16-5 late in the first quarter.
Moscow flashed its depth early by using nine players in the quarter, including Diego off the bench. The senior guard tallied seven points.
“I thought Reef gave us a huge lift early in the game,” Uhrig said. “He just kinda took over, seeing the board well, finishing at the rim. I thought Reef gave us huge minutes there.”
But it wasn’t all layups and alley-oops.
Six Moscow players hit 3-pointers, led by Decker with two.
“We’ve been shooting a lot in practice trying to get that confidence going, and these kids are shooting with confidence,” Uhrig said. “I always tell them, ‘You miss one, the next one’s going in. I’ll tell you when to stop shooting.’”
Moscow led 40-22 at halftime and carried its momentum into the third. Decker took over for a minute-stretch where he scored seven consecutive points on a corner 3, a putback and a fast-break layup.
Moscow’s biggest lead was 26 points at the end of the third. But Kellogg put together an 8-0 run to start the fourth for its best stretch of the game. The Wildcats outscored the Bears by six in the final period.
Benny Kitchell added 11 points for Moscow.
Luna (18 points) and Graden Nearing (16) provided most of the scoring for Kellogg.
Moscow will take a break for Christmas before returning to the court Thursday against Clarkston at the Avista Holiday Tournament at Lewis-Clark State College’s Activity Center.
“Our past games we haven’t been playing that well, team chemistry hasn’t been that good,” Decker said, “but we’ve been practicing pretty hard lately, and it really showed today.”
KELLOGG (3-3)
Riply Luna 1 0-0 3, Kolby Luna 0 0-0 0, Tanner Groves 0 0-0 0, Graden Nearing 6 1-1 16, Brandon Miller 2 0-0 6, Kevin Saijo-Walker 0 0-0 0, Logan Jerome 2 2-3 6, Gavin Luna 7 4-4 18, Brayden Hoffman 2 1-1 5. Totals 20 8-9 54.
MOSCOW (3-3)
Reef Diego 3 0-2 7, Brayden Decker 5 0-0 12, Barrett Abendroth 2 3-4 8, Hayden Thompson 2 0-0 5, Jamari Simpson 1 0-0 2, Joe Colter 2 3-3 7, Ben Postell 1 1-2 3, Blake Buchanan 8 0-0 17, Benny Kitchel 5 0-0 11, Tyler Skinner 1 0-4 2. Totals 31 7-15 74.
Kellogg 10 12 11 21—54
Moscow 23 17 19 15—74
3-point goals — Nearing 3, Miller 2, R. Luna, Decker 2, Diego, Abendroth, Thompson, Buchanan, Kitchel.
GIRLSTimberlake 61, Moscow 28
Brooke Jessen and Taryn Soumas combined for 40 of the Tigers’ points in a nonleague win against the Bears at the Bear Den.
“Timberlake had experienced girls and came ready to play,” Moscow coach Karlee Wilson said. “We have to be able to stop people on defense.”
Jessen finished with 22 points and Soumas had 18.
Megan Watson and Megan Heyns each finished with seven points to pace Moscow (0-6).
TIMBERLAKE-SPIRIT LAKE
Emma Gustin 0 0-0 0, Taryn Soumas 5 7-9 18, Taylor Suko 2 0-0 6, Olivia Hammond 1 0-0 3, McKenna Kronenberg 1 2-2 5, Bernie Carhart 0 0-0 0, Karina Sande 1 0-0 3, Brooke Jessen 10 0-2 22, Blayre Jeffs 2 0-2 4, Kati Bain 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 9-14 61.
MOSCOW (0-6)
Megan Watson 2 1-2 7, Ellie Gray 0 0-0 0, Megan Heyns 2 2-3 7, Peyton Claus 1 3-5 5, Peyton Watson 0 2-2 2, Eryne Anderson 0 0-0 0, Trinity Craig 0 1-3 1, Grace Mauman 0 0-0 0, Chloe Baker 2 0-0 4. Totals 8 9-15 28.
Timberlake 22 16 14 9 — 61
Moscow 9 8 11 0 — 28
3-point goals — Sande, Soumas, Suko 2, Kronenberg, Jessen 2, Hammond, Watson 2, Heyns.
JV — Timberlake 29, Moscow 19.
