BSU starts early, finishes strong on signing day

LAS VEGAS — The oddity of preparing for a bowl game on the road while also having National Signing Day meant one unfortunate thing for Boise State’s coaches Wednesday.
It was an early morning in Las Vegas.
BSU announced tight end Russell Corrigan from Hutchinson (Minnesota) High as the first official signee at 5:08 a.m. local time in Las Vegas, where the Broncos are preparing to play Washington in Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl.
With players able to sign starting at 6 a.m. local time and the Broncos having multiple commits from the central time zone, that meant things got rolling at 5 a.m. in Las Vegas.
“I was up a 4:45 this morning and I’d love to say we were out enjoying Vegas until 1 a.m. last night, but we were getting ready for practice until well after midnight,” tight ends coach Kent Riddle said. “So it was a short night.
“That was probably the most unique thing about it. Even Austin Bolt sent his in at 6 a.m. our time here, so it’s not like you could get Russell’s and go back to bed.”
BSU signed 15 players Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period. The list includes four defensive linemen, three offensive linemen, five defensive backs, two tight ends and a wide receiver.
Latrell Caples, the wide receiver from Lancaster (Texas) High, was the second signing announced by the Broncos at 5:38 a.m.
The Broncos traveled to Las Vegas on Tuesday to start bowl week, which meant dealing with Signing Day away from Boise for the first time. Coaches had to track the signings and communicate with their recruits while also participating in meetings and practice.
The final three of BSU’s 15 signees were announced while the Broncos were on the practice field or traveling back to the Hard Rock Hotel afterwards.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” offensive line coach Brad Bedell said. “It was just about managing different things and focusing on the now. We signed them, went to meetings, locked into practice and now we’ll watch film and lock in and continue to prepare for this game.”
BSU loses three senior starters along the offensive line and likely a fourth in redshirt junior Ezra Cleveland. That made signing multiple offensive linemen a focus for the Broncos heading into Wednesday.
The Broncos signed a pair of high school offensive linemen in Brandon Hernandez and Nathan Cardona, and also added an intriguing junior college player in Riden Leong. The 6-foot-5, 320 pounder from Orange Coast Community College has only played football for three years.
“We’re losing three and replaced them with three and we’ll see where we stand numbers wise and see what we can do in February, but I’m excited about the three that we got,” Bedell said.
BSU also signed four players along the defensive line with the departures of three senior starters up front, and likely a fourth spot at the “stud” position should Curtis Weaver declare for the NFL Draft.
Included in that group is four-star defensive tackle Herbert Gums from Diboll (Texas) High, who picked the Broncos over offers from LSU, Missouri, Houston, Kansas State and others. Shane Irwin, a junior college transfer from Long Beach City College, could be in the mix for immediate playing time at stud, an edge-rushing linebacker spot.
“We started up front. … That was certainly the focus and we worked our way out from there,” Broncos coach Bryan Harsin said.
Safety Rodney Robinson out of Cajon High School in San Bernardino, California, was a surprise late addition when he flipped from a silent commit to San Diego State to sign with the Broncos. Bolt also had kept quiet on his future until signing with the Broncos over Utah State and others.
Of note may be two positions the Broncos didn’t sign anybody at: quarterback and running back.
“It’s not over,” Harsin said.