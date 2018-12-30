MOSCOW — Going into the season, Idaho knew it was going to have a young team.
But the Vandal men’s basketball team didn’t know its fledgling squad would be stretched to its limit due to injuries and illness.
That Idaho team — playing with battered starting center Scott Blakney, sick leading scorer Trevon Allen and without leading rebounder Marquell Fraser — fell to Idaho State 72-55 Saturday at Cowan Spectrum.
The Vandals cut a 42-28 ISU halftime lead to 46-40 in the second half on six straight points by Allen, but the Bengals retook a double-digit lead with an 11-3 run boosted by three 3-pointers from Gary Chivichyan.
The junior guard scored a game-high 24 points off the bench and went 6-for-9 from long range to lead Idaho State (5-5, 1-0 Big Sky).
“We knew he was a very good shooter, shooting a very good percentage coming in,” Idaho coach Don Velrin said. “We did a very poor job in some of our defensive assignments getting to him.”
Meanwhile, Idaho (3-9, 0-1) went to the drawing board to put together its most ragtag lineup of the season so far.
Here’s a breakdown of Idaho’s injuries and illnesses:
— Fraser: A gritty forward, Fraser is done for the season with a torn labrum suffered in the preseason. He will have surgery in both his hips and need a nine-month recovery, Verlin said. He leaves third on the team in scoring (9.6 points per game) and first in rebounding (6.5 per game).
“Marquell Fraser has been playing on one leg the whole season,” Verlin said.
— Blakney: UI’s starting center has been battling an ankle sprain and didn’t practice all week, Verlin said. He came off the bench and contributed five points and five rebounds in 17:50.
— Allen: Idaho’s leading scorer with 13.6 points per game didn’t play until 13 minutes into the game and finished with seven points in 20 minutes.
“Trevon did not practice this whole week either,” Verlin said. “He was out with a mouth infection. He was a game-time decision.”
— Nate Sherwood: The senior forward and a key contributor for the Vandals the last three seasons hasn’t played all season for health reasons.
Due to all the roster turmoil, Verlin had to get creative with his lineup. Freshman center Cassius Smits-Francisco (six points, eight boards) and sophomore guard/forward Chance Garvin (two points, two assists) got starting nods along with regulars Jared Rodriguez, Geno West and Tyson.
The biggest surprise, though, was freshman Khadim Samb playing his first minutes of the season. The 6-foot-6 forward went 0-for-4 from the floor, but grabbed five rebounds and scored two points from the free-throw line.
Verlin said Samb was forced to burn his redshirt due to Idaho’s influx of injuries.
“I was happy with what I saw from a freshman in his first game,” Verlin said. “In a perfect scenario, it would’ve been great to redshirt him because that’s what he needs. But with the situation we’re in with this team, we’ve gotta try to win as many games as we possibly can, and heck, he’s gotta go.”
Tyson was Idaho’s lone offensive force with 19 points on 7-for-14 shooting. None of the other 10 Vandals who played scored in double figures.
With Idaho hurting, the Bengals showed some flash. Idaho State ended the first half with a Brandon Boyd steal-and-score and an Alonzo Walker put-back jam for a 14-point advantage.
Walker (six points) also threw down an alley-oop in the second half and was given a technical foul for hanging on the rim.
The Bengals shot 41.7 percent to 33.3 percent for Idaho and the Vandals went 2-for-15 from long range (13.3 percent).
“We’ve gotta figure this thing out offensively,” Verlin said. “I wish we had more practice time and more healthy bodies because that’s what this team needs right now. You shoot 33 percent, turn it over 14 times, it’s hard to win a basketball game.”
Verlin said the Vandals have resorted to 3-on-3 or 4-on-4 in practice due to a lack of healthy players, which makes it hard to run an offensive system and work on certain facets of the game. It has no doubt hindered Idaho’s growth as a young team and consistency has been an issue.
“It’s something we’re going to have to continue to work and continue to fight through and stay as positive as we possibly can and teach them and grow them up on the fly,” Verlin said.
IDAHO ST. (5-5)
Maker 3-9 1-2 9, Jones 3-5 0-0 6, Mocsan 2-6 0-0 6, Boyd 3-13 3-4 9, Stutzman 3-10 2-2 10, Walker 3-5 0-2 6, Udengwu 1-1 0-0 2, Dowd 0-0 0-0 0, Smellie 0-0 0-0 0, Chivichyan 7-11 4-4 24. Totals 25-60 10-14 72.
IDAHO (3-9)
Rodriguez 1-4 2-2 4, Smits-Francisco 3-4 0-2 6, Tyson 7-14 3-3 19, West 1-5 4-5 6, Garvin 1-2 0-0 2, Blakney 2-6 1-2 5, Samb 0-4 2-4 2, Kamara 0-2 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-5 2-3 4, Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Allen 2-5 3-3 7. Totals 18-54 17-24 55.
Halftime_Idaho St. 42-28. 3-Point Goals: Idaho St. 12-32 (Chivichyan 6-9, Mocsan 2-6, Stutzman 2-6, Maker 2-7, Boyd 0-4), Idaho 2-15 (Tyson 2-6, Kamara 0-1, Blakney 0-1, Allen 0-1, Garvin 0-1, West 0-2, Mitchell 0-3). Fouled Out_Rodriguez. Rebounds: Idaho St. 38 (Walker 8), Idaho 34 (Smits-Francisco 8). Assists: Idaho St. 15 (Boyd 8), Idaho 6 (Garvin 2). Total Fouls: Idaho St. 20, Idaho 18. A: 659 (7,000).
Wiebe can be reached at swiebe@dnews.com and (208) 883-4629.