It took a roundabout path, but Moscow High grad Hannah Broyles eventually ended up right where she wanted to be.
After suffering a torn ACL just six games into her senior season in 2018, Broyles wasn’t sure she’d still be playing college basketball.
Nearly two years later, the 5-foot-8 shooting guard is fresh off averaging 14.6 points per game at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Ore., and is returning to north-central Idaho to join Lewis-Clark State in Lewiston. She’ll have three years of eligibility remaining with the Warriors.
“It’s going to be awesome to be closer to my family and my friends, knowing that they’ll get to watch more of my games,” Broyles said. “I’ve grown up talking and thinking about going to LCSC pretty much my whole life to play basketball, so now to be coming back and actually doing it is pretty awesome.”
Broyles was putting up 17 points and 8 rebounds per game as team captain for the Bears when a knee injury ended her high school career.
She was just starting to play the best basketball of her life. L-C women’s coach Brian Orr recalled seeing her torch the Lewiston Bengals in a game in Lewiston.
“Honestly, the night she put up 34 points on the Bengals at Booth Hall we moved her to the top of (our) recruiting list,” Orr said. “Her athleticism and fearless style are two things about her game that really stand out.”
After the injury, Broyles had to find other ways to contribute to the team, whether it was helping teach plays or providing encouragement to the younger players. It may seem like a small thing, Broyles said, but to an athlete, a significant injury can feel like your world is crumbling around you.
“We had a pretty young team, and after I tore my ACL, I had to learn patience again and how to be a leader, especially when you can’t be out there,” she said. “It gave me a lot of respect for coaches and a new way to see the game from watching it almost an entire year from the bench.”
Broyles didn’t play right away at TVCC, but by the time conference play began she was playing nearly 40 minutes per contest.
The gradual return to competitive basketball allowed her to return to her peak performance at her own pace. There was no rush.
“It worked out better than I could’ve probably imagined,” Broyles said.
At L-C, Broyles joins a perennial contender in the NAIA Frontier Conference. The Warriors are coming off back-to-back seasons of more than 20 wins.
But Broyles already knows all about that. She grew up going to youth tournaments at L-C since she was in elementary school and she’s been a fan of the program most of her life. She said the support the L-C women receive from the Lewiston community is inspiring.
“I think it’s going to be surreal when I do play in that first game,” Broyles said, “to be playing on the main court as a 19-year-old, not an 11-year-old, in an L-C jersey. I think that’s going to be pretty surreal and pretty awesome.”
The excitement is mutual.
“We are excited Hannah chose to finish her career as a Warrior,” Orr said. “We recruited her when she was in high school and feel lucky to be bringing her in as a sophomore transfer.”
In Lewiston, Broyles will also be closer to her old high school coach, Karlee Wilson, who now coaches the Bengals.
Broyles said she still uses some of the wisdom she learned from her old mentor.
“No matter how things are going on the court in the game, you still have to work your hardest and do your best because what’s the point of being there if you’re not going to do that,” she said. “I think that’s something Karlee really instilled in me my senior year was, you need to work harder than you think you can.
“You can use that in all aspects in your life, which is an awesome lesson.”
Elliss commits to Utah
“The Elliss legacy continues.”
Moscow High tight end and linebacker Jonah Elliss announced his commitment to the University of Utah with a Twitter graphic depicting those words Friday evening.
In joining the Utes, Elliss will follow in the footsteps of his father, 10-year NFL veteran Luther Elliss, who was a consensus All-American at Utah in 1994.
“Ready for the next chapter of my life,” Jonah Elliss wrote. “Thank you God for blessing me and allowing me to play at the next level. Thank you to all the coaches and team who spent the time recruiting me.”
Jonah Elliss is a 6-foot-2, 210-pound tight end and outside linebacker who’s shown off his strength and speed in three seasons with the Bears.
The two-way starter is often seen leaping above safeties to grab passes from quarterback Chad Redinger, outrunning corners to the end zone and side-stepping offensive lineman for sacks on opposing QBs.
He’s helped the Bears to back-to-back Inland Empire League titles and berths in the 4A Idaho state playoffs.
The recruiting site 247sports.com rates Elliss as a three-star prospect and the highest-ranked player in Idaho. According to Rivals.com, he also held offers from Idaho, Washington State, Louisville, Boise State, Army, Air Force and Weber State.
It’s no surprise — football runs deep in the Elliss family.
Luther Elliss is the defensive line coach at Idaho. He played at Utah from 1991 to 1994 before being drafted in the first round of the NFL draft by the Detroit Lions. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1999 and 2000.
Kaden Elliss, son of Luther and brother of Jonah, had a stellar career as a linebacker for the Vandals and is now in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints.
And fellow brothers Christian and Noah are entering their senior and junior years at Idaho, respectively. Christian Elliss is coming off an All-Big Sky first-team campaign last fall. Noah, a former four-star recruit, plays defensive tackle.
Jonah Elliss and the Bears are scheduled to open the season Aug. 28 against Grangeville at Bear Field.