Junior guard Hannah Broyles scored five points during a decisive 10-2 game-ending run Saturday as the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team remained undefeated with a 57-54 victory against Rocky Mountain College in the Twin Rivers Physical Therapy Classic at the Activity Center.
“I really thought our team defense was a big reason why we came away with the win,” coach Brian Orr said. “Rocky made some big 3s to keep it close, but I thought we showed some real grit to close it out.”
Senior post Heidi Sellman led the Warriors (3-0) with 13 points and six rebounds, Broyles added 12 points and sophomore guard Callie Stevens finished with 11 points.
N’Dea Flye had 13 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Bears (2-1). Kloie Thatcher added 11 points and five rebounds.
Rocky Mountain held a 52-48 lead with 5:04 left in regulation, but LCSC mounted its comeback. Sellmann hit a jumper, then Broyles finished off a layup inside that tied the game at 52 with 3:01 left. After getting fouled, Stevens hit a pair of free throws with two minutes remaining to put the Warriors in front, then Broyles canned a 3-pointer for some cushion.
Sophomore forward Maddie Holm, who finished with eight points in this one, was named the tournament’s MVP. Junior post Sara Muehlhausen, who had a game-high 11 rebounds, also was named to the all-tournament team.
“Heidi (Sellmann) made some big shots, Callie (Stevens) did a good job of pushing the ball and making good decisions,” Orr said. “Sara’s defense and rebounding down the stretch was key, and there are a lot of reasons why Maddie Holm was the tournament MVP. It was another team effort.”
LCSC next plays at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at Walla Walla in its first Cascade Conference contest.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN (2-1)
Flye 5-16 2-2 13, Thatcher 5-10 0-0 11, Stephens 2-5 0-0 6, Bribiescas 2-7 2-2 7, Dethman 2-8 2-2 6, Vander Haak 0-1 0-0 0, Stephens 0-6 0-0 0, Horton 4-7 0-0 11. Totals 20-60 6-6 54.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (3-0)
Muehlhausen 1-3 0-0 2, Holm 4-7 0-0 8, Stevens 3-10 3-4 11, Broyles 5-9 0-0 12, Sellman 5-6 2-2 13, Schroeder 1-7 0-0 3, Clabby 0-1 0-0 0, Sander 1-2 2-2 4, Weaver 0-3 0-0 0, Green 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 22-53 7-8 57.
Rocky Mountain 9 16 16 13—54
Lewis-Clark State 14 14 18 11—57
3-point goals — Rocky Mountain 8-27 (Horton 3-6, Stephens 2-5, Flye 1-4, Bribiescas 1-4, Thatcher 1-6, Dethman 0-1, Vander Haak 0-1), Lewis-Clark State 6-20 (Stevens 2-6, Broyles 2-6, Sellman 1-1, Schroeder 1-5, Muehlhausen 0-1, Holm 0-1). Rebounds — Rocky Mountain 36 (Flye, Bribiescas 6), Lewis-Clark State 37 (Muehlhausen 11). Assists — Rocky Mountain 13 (Flye 5), Lewis-Clark State 10 (Holm, Stevens 2). Total fouls — Rocky Mountain 11, Lewis-Clark State 8. A — N/A.