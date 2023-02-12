Broyles’ career game buoys LCSC women to fifth straight win

Lewis-Clark State guards Hannah Broyles (30) and Callie Stevens swarm Corban guard Izzy Boring on Saturday during a Cascade Collegiate Conference match up at the P1FCU Activity in Lewiston.

 Austin Johnson

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Senior guard Hannah Broyles picked the perfect time to have the best game of her career for the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team.

The former Moscow standout tallied a career-best 24 points, adding three steals Saturday as the 10th-ranked Warriors turned back the challenge of Oregon Tech 73-64 in a Cascade Conference game at Danny Miles Court.

