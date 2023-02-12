Broyles’ career game buoys LCSC women to fifth straight win

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Senior guard Hannah Broyles picked the perfect time to have the best game of her career for the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team.
The former Moscow standout tallied a career-best 24 points, adding three steals Saturday as the 10th-ranked Warriors turned back the challenge of Oregon Tech 73-64 in a Cascade Conference game at Danny Miles Court.
“OIT fought its way back and we found ourselves back in another dog fight,” coach Brian Orr said. “I was really proud of how well we responded when it got tight.”
With the victory, the Warriors (24-2, 19-1) kept pace with No. 14 Eastern Oregon (24-2, 19-1) for the top spot in the conference standings with just two regular-season games remaining. The Mountaineers, winners of 14 consecutive games, rolled past Corban 98-65 in other action during the day.
Junior guard Callie Stevens contributed 17 points and a career-high nine assists for LCSC, which overcame less-than-stellar shooting but stepped up on the defensive end. Sophomore guard Ellie Sander tallied nine points and 10 rebounds.
Olivia Sprague paced the Owls (18-8, 14-6), who are tied for fourth in the Cascade, with 21 points. Maddyson Tull tallied 18 points and nine rebounds.
Broyles also had a career-high six 3-pointers, hitting her first one to culminate a game-opening 9-2 run in the first 3:40 of action. After Oregon Tech got a basket, the Warriors scored the next seven points and had a 12-point, 16-4 edge with 2:25 left in the first. LCSC was up 18-8 after the first.
But the Owls charged right back, using a 16-4 spurt to start the second quarter, with Sprague hitting back-to-back 3s to end the run, in taking a 24-22 lead with 2:53 to go. Broyles followed with a 3 of her own to lead a 9-2 spurt to end the quarter as the Warriors went into the locker room up 31-26.
A 12-2 LCSC run to start the third put the visitors in a commanding 43-28 advantage at the 7:18 mark. Oregon Tech pulled wtihin two possessions at 45-39 with 3:50 remaining, but the Warriors surged back with an 8-3 period-ending run and held a 53-42 edge going to the fourth.
Broyles’ fifth 3 of the game midway through the final period pushed the LCSC lead to 66-49. The Owls managed to get within 68-60 with 1:51 left on a Melissa Lee traditional three-point play, but Broyles’ sixth shot from distance was the dagger.
The Warriors, winners of five consecutive games, next play at 5 p.m. Friday at home against Multnomah.