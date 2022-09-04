Former champion Corey Brown was the overall low gross champion at the 70th Whing Ding Championship on Sunday at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club and will be competing in today's Sole Survivor event at the same facility.
Brown, who won the Sole Survivor in 2020, finished the two-day Whing Ding tourney at 14-under-par 130, beating Coeur d'Alene's Charles Parson by a whopping seven strokes.
Among those returning to this year's Sole Survivor event are defending champion Geno Bonnalie (PGA Tour pro Joel Dahmen's caddie), Ben House, five-time champion Brian King as well as Kurt Simmons.
Bonnalie twice had fallen short before the victory a year ago, which he achieved on the second playoff hole by beating 2019 champion Simmons with a three-foot par putt. He also became the sixth golfer in the previous 40 years to win the low gross and Sole Survivor event in the same year.
King, the 46-year-old director of marketing for Rogers Motors, is competing in the Sole Survivor for the 13th time. He became the first five-time winner in the modern era in 2020. King also won as a 17-year-old senior at Lewiston High School in 1993, as well as 2010-11 and 2017.
Also competing will be Jason Huff, Jared Mraz, Tucker Keyes and Lance Ruddell.
The event begins at 2 p.m. today.
WHING DING CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday
Lewiston Golf and Country Club
Overall low gross — Corey Brown 130.
Overall low net — Bo Gridley 129.
Championship flight
Gross — 1. Brown; 2. Parson 137; T3. Geno Bonnalie 140; T3. Ben House 140.
Net — 1. Parson; T2. Bonnalie 140; T2. Brown 140.
Flight 1
Gross — 1. Jacob Miller 147; 2. Joe Strohmaier 148; 3. Joseph Baker 151.
Net — 1. Miller 143; T2. Baker 145; T2. Gabe Alexander 145.
Flight 2
Gross — 1. Shane Riley 159; 2. John Beutler 163; 3. Scott Hoffman 166.
Net — 1. Riley 145; 2. Randall Thomas 147; T3. Bill Beutler 149; T3. J. Beutler 149..
Flight 3
Gross — 1. Bo Gridley 171; 2. Jeff Wright 172; 3. Dan Elliot 173.