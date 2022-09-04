Former champion Corey Brown was the overall low gross champion at the 70th Whing Ding Championship on Sunday at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club and will be competing in today's Sole Survivor event at the same facility.

Brown, who won the Sole Survivor in 2020, finished the two-day Whing Ding tourney at 14-under-par 130, beating Coeur d'Alene's Charles Parson by a whopping seven strokes.

