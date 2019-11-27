GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville’s Talia Brown made back-to-back defensive plays in the final half minute Tuesday to help the Bulldog girls’ basketball team preserve its lead and come away with a 47-45 nonleague win against Prairie.
With 23 seconds left, Brown took a charge.
About 20 seconds later, Brown got her hand on the ball as a Prairie guard drove through the lane. That led to a loose ball, and the game ended with both teams scrambling for possession on the ground.
Zoe Lutz and Hayden Hill also took charges for the Bulldogs, who were led by Bailey Vanderwall’s 19 points and nine steals.
“I call her Bailey workhorse for a reason,” coach Michelle Barger said of Vanderwall, who also had seven rebounds. “She proved it tonight.”
Camden Barger, despite facing frequent double-teams, finished with 10 points for Grangeville.
The Bulldogs went 6-for-19 from the line.
“That killed us,” Michelle Barger said. “If we would have made our free throws, the margin would have been a lot bigger.”
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (3-1)
Delanie Lockett 0 0-0 0, Kristin Wemhoff 2 0-1 4, Madison Shears 5 10-12 22, Ellea Uhlenkott 3 4-4 10, Tara Schlader 0 0-0 0, India Peery 1 1-2 3, Ciara Chaffee 1 4-6 6. Totals 12 19-25 45.
GRANGEVILLE (4-0)
Camden Barger 3 2-3 10, Hayden Hill 1 0-0 2, Talia Brown 3 0-5 6, Macy Smith 0 0-0 0, Megan Bashaw 0 0-1 0, Zoe Lutz 2 0-0 4, Makala Roberts 1 0-0 3, Bailey Vanderwall 7 3-7 19, Colby Canaday 1 1-3 3. Totals 18 6-19 47.
Prairie 6 10 13 16—45
Grangeville 19 10 8 10—47
3-point goals — Barger 2, Vanderwall 2, Roberts, Shears.
JV — Prairie 50, Grangeville 23
Deary 39, St. John Bosco 36
DEARY — Deary opened Whitepine League Division II play with a comeback win against St. John Bosco, which the Mustangs outscored 17-10 in the fourth quarter.
“They’re very scrappy,” Deary assistant Courtney Warner said, “and I think I can speak for both teams and say that we can both scrap pretty hard out there.”
Deary got 14 points from Matteya Proctor, including 12 in the second half, when she didn’t miss. All but two of Proctor’s second-half points came from the field.
The Mustangs also got 12 points from Emiley Proctor, who scored her team’s final three points at the free-throw line to push the hosts ahead late. Those followed a deep two by SJB’s Lexi Currier to tie the game at 36.
Tona Anderson led Deary with five steals, one of them to start the fourth. Anderson converted that takeaway into a layin to cut her team’s deficit to two. Deary had trailed by six after the first quarter.
Deary improved to 2-2 overall and got eight points from Graci Heath. Warner said the Mustangs also received “solid” defense from freshman Triniti Wood.
ST JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD
Erin Shmelik 2 0-0 4, Dani Sonnen 2 1-2 5, Lexi Currier 4 0-0 9, Jade Prigge 5 0-0 10, Jessie Sonnen 2 0-0 4, Makayla Rose 1 1-2 4. Totals 16 2-4 36.
DEARY (2-2)
Graci Heath 3 0-1 8, Makala Beyer 0 0-0 0, Tona Anderson 2 1-2 5, Matteya Proctor 6 2-2 14, Taylor Gregg 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 0 0-0 0, Emiley Proctor 3 6-9 12, Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 9-14 39.
St. John-Bosco 10 5 11 10—36
Deary 4 8 10 17—39
3-point goals — Currier, Rose, Heath 2.
Lapwai 69, Genesee 20
LAPWAI — Lapwai raced out to a 20-point, first-quarter lead and avenged its Idaho Class 1A Division I semifinal round loss last season. KC Lussoro led the Wildcats with 17 points and Sayquis Greene added 13 as Lapwai improved to 2-0 in the Whitepine League and overall.
Lussoro also had seven rebounds for the Wildcats, who received support from Lauren Gould (eight rebounds, seven points) and Omari Mitchell (seven points, seven rebounds, five steals, four assists).
“They were really focused,” Lapwai interim coach Ada Marks said. “Their team chemistry is coming along. “There’s a few little things we still need to work on, but overall, I feel we played really well tonight.”
GENESEE
Molly Hanson 1 0-1 2, Emerson Parkins 0 1-2 1, Mikacia Bartosz 0 1-1 1, Kendra Murray 0 0-0 0, Bailey Leseman 0 5-10 5, Isabelle Monk 0 0-0 0, Makenzie Stout 0 3-5 3, Claira Osborne 3 2-9 8, Taylor Mayer 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 12-28 20.
LAPWAI (2-0)
Grace Sobotta 3 0-0 6, KC Lussoro 7 2-2 17, Julia Gould 3 0-0 7, Omari Mitchell 3 1-3 7, Glory Sobotta 1 4-4 6, Sayquis Greene 5 2-2 13, Jaspen Ellenwood 0 0-0 0, Lauren Gould 2 2-3 7, Raylin Shippentower 2 0-0 6, SimSin Heavyrunner 0 0-0 0, Jordan Shawl 0 0-0 0, Alexis Herrara 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 11-14 69.
Genesee 4 7 4 5—20
Lapwai 24 24 12 9—69
3-point goals — L. Gould, Lussoro, Shippentower 2, Greene, J. Gould.
JV — Lapwai 89, Genesee 20.
Salmon River 44, Orofino 30
RIGGINS — Salmon River’s Jordyn Pottenger and Emily Diaz combined for 29 points as the Savages beat nonleague Orofino.
The Maniacs were led by Grace Beardin (14 points, 10 rebounds) and Kaylynn Johnson (seven rebounds).
“The girls worked really well together and played a great first half,” Orofino coach Tessa Mullinix said. “That third quarter was what got us.”
The hosts outscored Orofino 11-3 in the third quarter.
SALMON RIVER
Emily Diaz 4 4-4 13, Lotus Harper 2 4-4 9, Sofie Branstetter 1 0-1 2, Jordyn Pottenger 7 2-3 16, Avery Jones 0 0-0 0, Alethea Chapman 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 7-9 44.
OROFINO (1-3)
Sydnie Zywina 0 0-0 0, Peyton Merry 2 0-0 4, Grace Beardin 5 2-4 14, Riley Schwartz 2 0-0 4, Shayla Shuman 4 0-0 8, Abby Rasmussen 0 0-0 0, Kaylynn Johnson 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 2-4 30.
Salmon River 7 8 11 16—44
Orofino 8 7 3 12—30
3-point goals — Harper, Diaz.