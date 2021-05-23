Former Lewis-Clark State baseball standout Seth Brown is going on a power binge.
The former Warrior hit his third home run in as many games Sunday as the Oakland Athletics fell to the Los Angeles Angels 6-5.
Brown, who graduated from LCSC in 2015, swatted a two-run shot on an 0-1, 90.3 mph four-seam fastball from Angels' right-handed started Dylan Bundy in the second inning that gave Oakland a 3-0 lead. Just two batters before, Matt Olson homered for the first run of the game.
Brown, who has shown glimpses of his power in the minor leagues, finally is showing he can hit the long ball in the majors. This year, he has eight home runs and 18 RBI, with a batting average of .222.
Brown hit a solo home run against Houston's Andre Grubb in the Astros' 8-4 win Thursday in Oakland, then he smacked a two-run, eighth-inning shot against Los Angeles' Junior Guerra in a 6-2 win for the A's.
Brown had not homered since hitting a two-run shot against Tampa Bay right-hander Tyler Glasnow in a first inning of Oakland's 6-3 win.
He was second in the minor leagues in 2019 in home runs after hitting 37 with Oakland's Triple-A affiliate in Las Vegas. Two years earlier at Single-A Stockton, Brown had 30 home runs.