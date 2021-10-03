If you're going to leave an impression with those executives who make decisions, you might as well leave them with a lasting one.
That's precisely what former Lewis-Clark State standout Seth Brown did Sunday.
The 6-foot-1, 223-pound utility player broke the 20-home run barrier by swatting a pair of long balls in the Oakland Athletics' 7-6 loss to end the season against Houston at Minute Maid Park.
The two home runs gave Brown, who was an All-American with the Warriors in 2015, 20 for the season. He ended up 2-for-4 in the game with three RBI as he finished the final 17 games of the season hitting .265.
“This is just the start for Brownie,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin told the San Jose Mercury News after Sunday's game. “He had to prove himself at the big league level, up and down (and) not a ton of consistent start. Next thing he shows up this year and has 20 home runs. I think this is really going to push him into being a bonafide big leaguer with a lot of power.”
He's always been projected to hit a decent amount of home runs, but this year, Brown did turn into more a power guy.
For the season, Brown played in 111 games, including 69 starts, while missing 12 games from Aug. 27-Sept. 9 after testing positive for COVID-19. He finished with a .214 average with 20 home runs and 48 RBI. Brown had 60 hits, including 34 for extra bases with 13 doubles. He walked 23 times, struck out 89, had an on-base percentage of .274 and a slugging percentage of .480.
Brown showed his versatility by starting games at five different positions (50 in right field, 10 in left field, four at designated hitter, three at first base and two in center field). Coming off the bench, he went 6-for-27 with a double, a home run and tying for third in the American League with six pinch-hit RBI.
Against the Astros, it was his 12th multiple-hit game of the season and 10th time with two hits. It was the 12th time Brown has had two or more RBI and the fourth time this season he's had three RBI in a a game.
He was on the opening-day roster for the Athletics, but his early production forced the A's to ship the product of Medford, Ore., to Triple-A Las Vegas on Aug. 1 after the Athletics acquired Starling Marte in a trade with the Miami Marlins at the deadline. He was back a few days later after Ramón Laureano was popped with an 80-game suspension after testing positive for an anabolic steroid.
Brogdon finishes year on injured list
After a promising start to his season, where he began 3-0 in the first six games, former LCSC pitcher Connor Brogdon didn't get a chance to finish the season.
Brogdon, the former Warrior ace and 10th-round draft pick, ended up on the Philadelphia Phillies' 10-day injured list Saturday with right groin tightness. This was after he was put on the IL on Sept. 15 with a right groin strain.
He struggled toward the end of the season with those injuries, as well as right elbow tendinitis that caused him to be placed on the 10-day IL. In fact, Brogdon went on the IL four times after July 11.
But there were several bright moments. One was the fast start, In his team’s first six games this year, Brogdon recorded three victories. According to Fansided, that tied the spindly but strong-armed pitcher with Cy Young for most wins through six games — he’s one of just 13 MLB players to do it.
Before the injuries, Brogdon, a 6-6, 205-pound right-hander, was a heavily relied upon reliever for Philadelphia this season. In 56 games, he went 5-4 with a 3.43 ERA. Brogdon allowed 47 hits and 18 walks in 57 2/3 innings pitched. He struck out 50, and opponents hit just .221 off the right-hander.
He made one start, an emergency start Aug. 11 against the Dodgers in an 8-2 loss. Because of the injuries, Brogdon pitched just six times in the final month-plus of the season. His last appearance was in a 5-3 loss Thursday at Atlanta.
Lamb released
Barely getting a cup of coffee, the grandson of Clarkston's Don and Joanne Poe found his time north of the border short.
Jake Lamb, who is a Seattle native, was relelased by the Toronto Blue Jays just four days before the end of the season. That was after he was designated for assignment at the start of September by the Chicago White Sox, and the Bllue Jays claimed him Sept. 3.
In his short stint with Toronto, the 6-3, 215-pound outfielder hit just .129 with one home run and six RBI in 31 at-bats. He had two doubles, an on-base percentage of .256 and a slugging percentage of .290.
Lamb struggled all season long in trying to stick with two playoff contenders. With the AL Central Division champions, he hit just .212 with six home runs and 13 RBI.
Overall, Lamb finished with a .194 batting average with seven homers and 19 RBI, walking 22 times and striking out 51. He had a .306 on-base percentage and a .368 slugging percentage.
Lamb is a .236 career hitter with 91 homers and 331 RBI with four teams. The former sixth-round draft pick out of the University of Washington broke in with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2014. He was released on Sept. 12, 2020 and picked up two days later by the A's for the stretch run. Lamb was granted free agency after the season, signed on Feb. 23 with the Atlanta Braves before they released him on March 28. Two days later, the White Sox signed him.
