Brown blasts off

PHOENIX — The Oakland Athletics were stagnant, the strikeouts piling up, the hits scattered.
Once the seventh inning rolled around, they snapped out of it it, turning what appeared to be heading toward a disappointing loss into a fourth consecutive win.
Jed Lowrie hit a tying, three-run homer in the seventh and former Lewis-Clark State standout Seth Brown had a solo shot in the next inning as the A’s rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 on Tuesday.
“This is a dangerous team,” said Brown, who hit his first big league homer Saturday.
The Diamondbacks appeared to be cruising to their third win in four games.
Carson Kelly hit a three-run homer in the second inning and Arizona scored two more in the third. Zac Gallen struck out eight in his season debut and allowed one run in four innings, on Stephen Piscotty’s solo homer.
Arizona’s bullpen was sharp before unraveling in the seventh.
Mark Canha made it 5-2 win an RBI single and Lowrie, who had three RBI in Monday’s 9-5 win, followed with a three-run homer against Kevin Ginkel.
Brown led off the eighth with his homer off Anthony Swarzak (0-1) and Matt Chapman’s run-scoring triple off the wall in the ninth made it 7-5.
Yusmeiro Petit (3-0) got the final out in the seventh, and Lou Trivino worked around a walk in the ninth for his first save since 2018.
Oakland has won five of six since starting the season 0-6.
“We had a couple hiccups late in the game out of the bullpen. That happens,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “We’ve just got to grind through it, digest it, learn from it and keep moving on.”
Brown was recalled from Oakland’s alternate training site April 6, and got a hit in his first game of the season, a 4-3 loss at home to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Brown went his previous 91 career at-bats in the majors, dating to his debut on Aug. 26, 2019. Then he got two in his next seven at-bats before grounding out in the ninth inning of this one.
Brown played one season for LCSC, hitting .386 with team bests in home runs (23), RBI (82), run scored (78), total bases (183), walks (32) and sacrifice flies (six) while finishing second in hits (90) and doubles (20).
Gallen was Arizona’s best pitcher last season, finishing with a 2.75 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 72 innings. The right-hander opened the 2021 season on the injured list after suffering a hairline right forearm fracture during batting practice in spring training.
Arizona optioned right-hander Matt Peacock to the alternate training site to make room for Gallen on the roster and Riley Smith was moved to the bullpen to clear a spot in the rotation.
Gallen escaped a first-and-third jam with one out in the first inning and worked through more traffic until Piscotty hit his first pitch of the fourth out to left. He allowed a run on three hits in four innings.
“Some of the stuff wasn’t as sharp as I wanted to be, the curveball, but I think that will come in time,” Gallen said. “That’s probably the most rusty since I haven’t thrown it in two weeks.”