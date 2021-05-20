Brothers have competitive drive

Midway through a game in his second match at the 2018 Idaho Class 5A state tennis tournament, Lewiston’s Austin Gomez — then a precocious freshman — felt an awful grinding pain in the sole of his foot.
Upon examination, it was found he inadvertently had worn a sizable hole through his shoe and sock, bloodying his foot in the process. Fortunately, among the spectators was his younger brother, Dylan, who traded socks and shoes with Austin to make the remainder of the contest more tolerable. Austin would go on to win the match, but he fell short of medaling at the event.
Three years later, the Gomez brothers are returning to State, this time both among the playing field and significantly better prepared.
“This last week, we’ve taken early precautions and have bought brand new shoes to help stop this from happening again,” Austin noted.
Dylan Gomez kicks off his state tournament at 9 a.m. Pacific on Friday at Boise State University’s Appleton Tennis Complex facing Indiana Redd of Rocky Mountain High School, while Austin goes up against Boise High School’s JJ Byrne at 10:30 a.m.
Austin and Dylan are the sons of Mario “David” Gomez, who himself won a 1991 Idaho state tennis title playing for Caldwell and went on to become Lewis-Clark State College’s winningest men’s player since records have been kept, earning 63 career regular-season singles victories before settling down in Lewiston. Having formed an interest in the game thanks to watching David play from an early age, the brothers grew up learning in clinics at the feet of LCSC coach Kai Fong.
“I remember when Austin first started playing on the LCSC Tennis Center courts when he was just 7 years old,” Fong said. “Dave joked, ‘Be ready, Kai; you will see him in 10 years!’”
After graduating from Lewiston High School this semester, Austin indeed plans to follow in his father’s footsteps in playing for the Warriors, with a formal signing ceremony set for next week. Dylan has his own college tennis ambitions, with a mind either to go to LCSC and “try to break my dad’s record” or head south to Boise State.
Austin has manned the No. 1 singles position for the Bengals since arriving in high school, winning district titles and going to State in his freshman and sophomore years before his junior campaign (which would have coincided with Dylan’s freshman run) was canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The brothers practiced together extensively during their lockdown-imposed hiatus from competition, often hitting for hours each day on local outdoor courts, then indoors at the LCSC Tennis Center once it reopened.
“When COVID shut things down last spring, I remember seeing the two brothers constantly at the outdoor courts hitting with each other in the afternoons and weekends,” Fong said. “Initially, they squabbled a lot, but over time, they realized that they need to make it work as they only had each other for tennis. It transformed into a healthy, competitive environment where they were pushing each other.”
Austin and Dylan stand out as exceptionally complete and well-rounded high school players. Of the two, Austin has the stronger offensive strokes, from the back of the court and at the net, where his agility and quick hands set him apart. Meanwhile, Dylan brings rare levels of stroke consistency and defensive aptitude to the table.
Since returning to action this spring, the brothers each mounted dominant undefeated runs playing singles for Lewiston before meeting each other in the district tournament final Saturday in Coeur d’Alene. There, Dylan unseated two-time defending champion Austin in a seesaw 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 battle.
The two have landed on opposite sides of this weekend’s draw, creating the potential for a rematch of their district encounter in the state title match, but neither is keen to play up that possibility.
“There’s a chance, but I don’t know how likely,” said Austin, noting that although he and his brother are head-and-shoulders above the field in north Idaho, their stiffest competition traditionally has come from the southern reaches of the state, where they have encountered many quality opponents in postseason and offseason tournaments through the years.
Kyle Garner of Eagle High School, who won the 2019 5A singles title, is playing doubles instead this year with his own brother Shane, clearing at least one high-level obstacle to Gomez supremacy.
Also representing Lewiston at State this weekend are Rylei Carper in girls’ singles, Morgan Moran and Ryann Finch in girls’ doubles, Shelby Hobbs and Henry Parkey in mixed doubles, and the additional mixed doubles pairing of Daniel Brereton and Lexi Ahlers.
Wendt may be contacted at (208) 848-2268 or cwendt@lmtribune.com
Other state qualifiers
Class 4A
Boys’ singles — Lynnsean Young, Moscow.
Girls’ doubles — Ella and Emilia Fountain, Moscow.
Mixed doubles — Sammie Unger and Bryce Hansen, Moscow.
Class 3A
Boys’ singles — Josh Francis, Clearwater Valley; Gabe Kirish, Clearwater Valley, Isaac Vandomelen, Grangeville; DJ Somer, Orofino.
Girls’ singles — Ginger Goins, Grangeville; Emmie Told, Grangeville; Ashton Mangum, Clearwater Valley; Passon Fulmer, Orofino.
Boys’ doubles — Martinez and Anderson, Orofino; Potratz and Miller, Orofino; Acton and Kinsley, Grangeville.
Girls’ doubles — De La Cruz and Larsen, Orofino; Green and Dame, Grangeville; Swan/Ledeboer, Clearwater Valley; Goicoa and Brown, Grangeville.
Mixed doubles — Kinsley and Bishop, Grangeville; Graves and Murray, Clearwater Valley; Andrews and Fairbank, Clearwater Valley.