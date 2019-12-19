LAS VEGAS — It’s been a mystery all season long, so why should it be any different now?
Jaylon Henderson has started at quarterback for Boise State in each of the past four games and was again listed as the starter on the depth chart for Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl matchup with the Washington Huskies.
But Boise State coach Bryan Harsin wouldn’t confirm Henderson would start while speaking to the media Tuesday night, and said both Cord and Bachmeier would also play in the game.
“Hank, Jaylon, Chase, they’ve all been part of the season, so we’ll see how it all goes,” Harsin said. “Hank is a big reason why we’re in the position we’re in. Jaylon came in and was a big part of why we’re in the position that we’re in. Chase Cord was a big reason why we’re in the position we’re in.
“The way this whole season went at that position, there’s a lot that went on. And they all handled it great. … We’ll see how this whole thing finishes up.”
The true freshman Bachmeier went 7-0 as a starter but went down with an injury. Chase Cord started two games, the only loss at BYU and an overtime win against Wyoming, but also suffered an injury. That opened the door for the third-stringer Henderson, who started against New Mexico and has been the only quarterback to appear since.
Henderson has been the only quarterback, aside from a few wildcat formations with receivers or running backs under center, to see the field in the last four games. Boise State won all four games and averaged 40 points per game.
Prior to the previous two games, Harsin said both Cord and Bachmeier “were available to play,” but neither saw the field. Bachmeier hasn’t played since Nov. 2 at San Jose State, while Cord last played against Wyoming.
With the injuries behind them and Henderson graduating after Saturday’s game, it would make sense for the Broncos to try and get Bachmeier and Cord into the game in some capacity to give them a better feeling heading into the offseason.
And that’s apparently what will happen. Asked Tuesday if he expected Bachmeier and/or Cord to play against Washington, Harsin said emphatically, “I do. Yep. Absolutely. 100 percent.”
Does that mean one or two plays, or significant action? Is this the game Bachmeier returns to the starting spot he held before his injury? The final riddle of a weird 2019 will be solved in a few days.
HARSIN LIKELY TO CALL PLAYS
Harsin hinted that he’ll likely call the offensive plays against Washington with offensive coordinator Zak Hill leaving last week for Arizona State.
“We’re still working through that, but I’ve always been involved with the play calling so I’m not getting out of that,” Harsin said. “We’ll do it collectively, but I’ll be doing it and meeting with those quarterbacks.”