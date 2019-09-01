TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Oregon in 2008, Virginia Tech in 2010 and Georgia in 2011. Florida State in 2019 might be next.
The Boise State football team rallied for one of the biggest regular-season wins in school history Saturday, riding a stunning defensive turnaround in the second half and the poise of a true freshman quarterback to shock Florida State 36-31 at Doak Campbell Stadium.
Some will debate how high the game should be ranked given the Seminoles’ 5-7 record in 2018, but let’s not kid ourselves. This is Florida State, six years removed from the national title and still with a roster loaded with four- and five-star prospects.
It also was on the road, after a challenging week including the game being moved from its original location in Jacksonville because of the threat of Hurricane Dorian.
Unlike some of the others, notably Georgia in 2011, many didn’t give the Broncos much of a chance in this one. A quarterback making his first career start? New running back? New defensive coordinator?
The Broncos overcame it all, returning to Boise early today with a potentially season-changing victory — and a win worthy of a historical debate.
“It means a lot to solidify ourselves in Boise State history,” Curtis Weaver said.
Boise State fell behind 31-13 with 4:07 left in the second quarter before mounting an improbable comeback. It outscored Florida State 23-0 the rest of the way, including 17-0 in the second half.
Florida State had 358 yards of offense in the first half, scoring on touchdowns of 38 yards, 75 and 58 to take what appeared to be a commanding lead. But the Broncos held Florida State to just 68 yards, four first downs and no points in the second half.
Hank Bachmeier passed for 407 yards and a touchdown in his first collegiate game and Robert Mahone had a career-high 142 yards rushing and two touchdowns to lead a Boise State offense that put up 621 yards and held the ball for more than two-thirds of the game.
“We came in here to win and that was the main goal of this whole trip and has been for a long time, so we didn’t lose sight of that,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said. “We had to weather the storm a little bit early on and we were able to do that.
”In the second half, there wasn’t anything crazy. It was just how bad do we want to go out there and find a way to win? I’m just very proud of our team and very proud of our program.”
To get his players in the right mindset ahead of one of the biggest regular-season games in school history, Harsin first had to remind them about the past. Earlier this week, he showed the team highlights from Boise State’s memorable season-opening win against Virginia Tech.
“Just seeing what our tradition has been in the past and what we’ve done, it just made us more confident and feel like we had to keep it going,” Weaver said.
But there was more to the story. On the way to FedEx Field for that game, one of the team buses broke down. It was similar adversity to what the Broncos ended up facing this week when the game being moved across the state and bumped up from 7 p.m. Eastern start to a noon kickoff.
“The offensive guys jumped on the defensive bus and it was rocking, and we went down there and we won the game,” Harsin said. “It might have been a self-fulfilling prophecy because we had a lot of adversity to get to this game.”
There was plenty of adversity during the game as well. Boise State fumbled on the opening possession of the game and Florida State scored a few plays later on a 38-yard touchdown run from Cam Akers to go up 7-0. After a Boise State field goal, the Seminoles scored seven seconds later on a 75-yard pass from James Blackman to Tamorrion Terry to make it 14-3.
In the second quarter, Florida State answered a 1-yard touchdown run from Mahone just 27 seconds later with a 58-yard touchdown pass from Blackman to Keyshawn Helton to extend the lead to 31-13.
Missed tackles, sometimes two or three on the same play, were the main issue.
“It wasn’t ideal, I’ll tell you that much,” defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding said. “I think we were playing tentative at times. Once we decided we were going to challenge them and switch up a few things. ... We got a little more aggressive, the players out there and with the calling too, and we all owned it. We weren’t playing Boise State football but in the second half, we were.”
Florida State went just 1 for 12 on third down for the game, and Boise State’s defense sacked Blackman four times. The Broncos also limited the Seminoles to 99 rushing yards on 28 attempts.
Kicker Eric Sachse kept the Broncos in the game early, connecting on all five of his field goal attempts in his first game with the program after transferring from Division III Trinity College. He made four in the first half, including two in the final 2:51 to help the Broncos pull within 31-19 at halftime.
“If there’s a game ball, it probably goes to Eric Sachse because had he not made all those field goals, we know how important those all were, we probably don’t feel like we have that much of a chance,” Harsin said. “He kept us close enough. That guy was clutch.”
Boise State’s offense did the rest in the second half. Khalil Shakir scored on an 11-yard pass from Bachmeier with an acrobatic catch and toe tap in the end zone, and Mahone added another 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to give the Broncos their first lead at 33-31.
Florida State had been 80-1 the past 15 seasons when leading by 18 points, and the 18-point comeback was Boise State’s biggest in school history against a Power Five team. Boise State also improved to 5-2 as a Vegas underdog under Harsin.
“We have a group of guys that love each other,” Mahone said. “You can never count us out.”
It was just one win to start a long season. It felt like more.