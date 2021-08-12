Brogdon gets his first MLB starting assignment

In an effort to be slick, Philadelphia manager Joe Girardi flipped around his pitching staff Wednesday.
The beneficiary of that? Former Lewis-Clark State pitcher Connor Brogdon.
The former Warrior made his first career major league start, and he went an inning in the Phillies’ 8-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park.
Brogdon, the former LCSC ace and 10th-round draft pick, took the mound and performed admirably, allowing a two-out walk to Will Smith and a single to Corey Seager. He then proceeded to throw a wild pitch during the at-bat of Chris Taylor before inducing a ground out to end the inning.
Originally, Girardi was going to give the ball to right-hander Kyle Gibson for the start. However, with weather impending, the second-year Phillies manager pulled the audible.
“I just felt like we couldn’t do what we did (Tuesday),” Girardi said according to the Philadelphi Inquirer, referring to the 104-minute rain delay that forced Aaron Nola out of the game in the fourth inning. “Because if we only got three innings out of Gibby, our bullpen was kind of compromised.”
Brogdon, who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list after missing time since July 31 with right elbow tendinitis, has been a heavily relied upon reliever for Philadelphia this season. In 43 games this season, he is 5-2 with a 3.80 ERA. Brogdon has allowed 36 hits and 16 walks in 42ž innings pitched. He has struck out 36, and opponents are hitting just .226 off the right-hander.
In his team’s first six games this year, Brogdon recorded three victories. According to Fansided, that tied the spindly but strong-armed pitcher with Cy Young for most wins through six games — he’s one of just 13 MLB players to do it.
Brogdon, a 6-foot-6, 205-pounder from Madera Ranchos, Calif., has a 2.57 ERA in 42 of his 43 appearances this season. His only bad outing came on April 20 when he allowed six earned runs in getting just two outs of a 10-7 loss to San Francisco.
Brogdon started this season with Philadelphia after splitting time between the MLB and Philly’s alternate training site in 2020. In his career, Brogdon has pitched in 52 games with the Phillies and has one career save, which came on June 5 in a 5-2 victory against Washington.
