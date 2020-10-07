The most nerve-wracking day of Connor Brogdon’s baseball career hasn’t changed yet.
It’s still May 26, 2017, when he started his first national collegiate postseason game, which turned out to be a 7-4 Lewis-Clark State victory against Keiser (Fla.) to open the NAIA World Series at Harris Field that the Warriors ended up winning.
Brogdon’s big league debut, while comparable, brought about a new sensation.
“I wouldn’t even call it jitters,” said the right-handed reliever for the Philadelphia Phillies. “I almost couldn’t feel my body for those first couple outings. It’s a crazy thing; pretty much all eyes are on you at that moment.
“Numb is how I’d describe it.”
Brogdon, 25, now a week-and-a-half removed from wrapping up a successful inaugural MLB season, can look back at his initial few Phillies appearances as learning experiences.
Of course, he would have preferred to have not allowed a first-pitch home run to Baltimore’s Pedro Severino, one of two shots yielded in his Aug. 13 debut. A day after an efficient, no-hit inning Aug. 19 against Boston, Brogdon surrendered a three-run homer to Toronto, and wouldn’t see the mound in the majors again for three weeks.
“It took some time,” said Brogdon, the 18th LCSC alum to play in the majors. “When I got shelled in those first couple outings, it was like, ‘Oh man, this is a whole ’nother level of competition.”
At the Phillies’ alternate site in Allentown, Pa., the 6-foot-6 flamethrower was tasked to focus on honing his “athletic movement,” incorporating new workouts which significantly improved his flexibility and velocity. Also key to his quick development in this shortened season was advice he soaked in from veterans, like longtime big league reliever Tommy Hunter.
“I learned a lot about how elite players at the top level train to succeed. We had an emphasis on explosive movement, not so much straight weight-lifting,” he said.
But just as important for Brogdon, if not more so, was his realization — although it’s far from NAIA play — that “this is still just pitching.”
Once he began to take a moment to breathe before each batter, each toss, Brogdon started to temper the nerves, returning to his even-keeled frame of mind.
As such, he took off rolling like he was during his years as a Warrior, and in particular, that 2017 Series, after which he was named all-tournament.
It began to tick in Miami on Sept. 13, when Brogdon — after being recalled from Allentown — struck out four without allowing a baserunner in 2 early innings. In the five games that followed, the 10th-round pick’s name began to trend as a fan favorite, perhaps the top arm out of Philadelphia’s beleaguered bullpen.
“I don’t think I started to settle until that outing, and probably not until the second inning, when I realized that this was nothing different,” he said.
Brogdon posted a commendable stat line to conclude his season: 1-0 with a 3.97 ERA in 11 innings pitched over nine games. He struck out 17 against five hits, five walks, and logged a 0.882 WHIP, predominantly utilizing a mid-90s fastball and an effective change-up, mixing in a cut-slider hybrid.
In 8ž innings in his final six games, Brogdon dazzled, punching out 14 in permitting just three baserunners.
“Every time I’d find myself going into that numb state after my second call-up, I’d take a second, go to the back of the mound, and breathe,” Brogdon said. “I was watching balls leave the park, and didn’t know what happened. But I hadn’t even taken one breath. Something as simple as that is all I needed to slow things down. Pretty much that last week in particular, I attribute it to breathing more.”
Brogdon capped his season striking out the side on consecutive nights against Tampa Bay in pivotal situations for the playoff-seeking Phillies, who went 28-32 and missed the postseason by a game.
“I knew we were one win away, so I just did all I could to keep us in it,” he said.
As of late, Brogdon is unwinding after a hectic past few months, which had him moving back and forth four times from Philadelphia to Allentown, and to taxi squads in Atlanta and Miami.
“When you get sent down, you want to feel sorry for yourself, but I had a good mentality about it,” Brogdon said, “and I think that’s thanks a lot to what I experienced with the grind in Lewiston.
“I understood the moves; they were trying to jump-start the bullpen. It was frustrating because my performance wasn’t where I wanted it to be, but I figured it out and turned it around. ... It was a crazy experience. I’m happy to be home.”
He’s been spending quality time with his girlfriend at their Fresno, Calif., residence, and kicking back with some fantasy football and video games.
But he’ll pick up his throwing again next week, and four times per week, at his alma mater, Liberty High School (Madera Ranchos, Calif.). In four short months, Brogdon will be vying for a spot in the big league bullpen at spring training in Florida.
“Just because my last three or four outings were pretty good, that doesn’t lock me in,” said Brogdon, who had blazed through Philadelphia’s farm system, getting a call-up to Triple-A Lehigh Valley in his third year. He had a knack for strikeouts, whiffing about 11 per nine innings in recording a 2.50 ERA in 180 frames across 98 minor league games. He went 14-1 with a 2.87 ERA in two years as LCSC’s unshakable, championship ace.
“I still need to perform in the spring. ... I don’t want to hype myself up. I don’t want to get out of what I’m doing, because it’s gotten me this far.”
Out of the bullpen
Brogdon on pitching in fanless venues:
“My first few outings, I probably would’ve been more nervous with fans, so that did help keep me a little calm. But it’s just like anything else. At Lehigh Valley, we’d get like 10,000, and they’re right on top of you.”
On Aug. 11, Brogdon got the fateful call from Josh Bonifay, the Phillies’ director of player management, in the middle of a competitive match of Counter-Strike, a widely popular online video game. He couldn’t pause, so he answered mid-game, learned he was the first reliever from the Phillies’ alternate site to be promoted, and he had to be in Philadelphia in 90 minutes.
“He gave me a little ribbing, asked me if I’d heard from the bullpen coach. Then he said, ‘Tell him what’s up when you see him tonight.’ I knew at some point he’d call me up ... but it didn’t really hit until five minutes later. I was like, ‘Oh wow, this is crazy. I’m a major league player.’”
