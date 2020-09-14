area briefs
Former Lewis-Clark State ace Connor Brogdon was called up Sunday to pitch in relief for the Philadelphia Phillies during Game 1 of their road doubleheader against the Miami Marlins, and the rangy right-hander delivered arguably the best outing of the season for the Phillies’ beleaguered bullpen, which is among the worst in MLB.
But Brogdon was optioned right back to the team’s reserve camp at Lehigh Valley afterward to make room for a needed catcher.
Brogdon retired each of the seven Marlin batters he faced, fanning four on 34 pitches. According to NBC Sports, the only other Philadelphia reliever in the last nine years to record as many outs while allowing no baserunners was Jeff Manship in 2014.
Brogdon induced seven swinging strikes, punching out batters with his cutter, change-up and a mid-90s fastball, NBC writer Corey Seldman tracked.
The 25-year-old rookie could’ve been in line for a win, but the Phillies’ bats went cold in a 2-1 loss.
In mid-August, Brogdon made his big-league debut, and ended up allowing five runs and three homers while punching out three and walking three in 2ž innings across three games.
PREP SWIMMINGMoscow boys win virtual meet
MOSCOW — Isaac Pimentel and Micah Wolbrecht won two individual races apiece and contributed to two relay victories to lead Moscow High to the boys’ team championship in a four-team virtual swim meet.
The late-reported meet took place Saturday at multiple sites, and placings were determined by comparing times. The unusual format was prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Moscow boys won all three of their dual meets and led the Bears to the combined-gender title as well.
Helen Schumaker won two races and aided a relay triumph as the Moscow girls placed third.
TEAM SCORES
Dual win-loss records
Combined — Moscow 3-0, Coeur d’Alene 2-1, Sandpoint 1-2, Wallace 0-3.
Girls — Coeur d’Alene 3-0, Sandoint 2-1, Moscow 1-2. Wallace 0-3.
Boys — Moscow 3-0, Sandpoint 2-1, Coeur d’Alene 1-2, Wallace 0-3.
TOP MOSCOW PLACERS
Girls
200 medley relay — 1, Moscow (Schumaker, Crossland, Painter, Pope) 2:02.8. 2, Moscow (Newlan, Pilcher, Elliss, Krous) 2:13.69.
50 free — 1, Helen Schumaker 24.83. 2, Ashley Pope 27.89.
100 back — 2, Ashley Painter 1:08.70.
100 breast — 2, Ally Crossland 1:20.39.
100 fly — 2, Ashley Painter 1:08.07.
100 free – 1, Helen Schumaker 55.07.
Boys
200 medley relay — 1, Moscow (Schlater, Wolbrecht, Johnson, Pimentel 1:49.88.
200 free – 1, Isaac Pimentel 1:55.63.
200 IM — 2, Ian Schlater 2:23.53.
50 free — 1, Micah Wolbrecht 23.20.
100 free — 1, Micah Wolbrecht 51.78.
200 free relay — 2, Moscow 1:38.34.
500 free — 1, Isaac Pimentel 5:17.91.
100 back — 1, Reid Johnson 1:00.59.
400 free relay — 1, Moscow (Baird, Wolbrecht, Johnson, Pimentel) 3:35.81.