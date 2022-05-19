What had looked like another clutch victory in the making turned into the most severe loss Lewis-Clark State baseball has suffered this season after the Warriors allowed five eighth-inning runs in a 7-4 NAIA Opening Round championship game defeat against British Columbia on a windy Wednesday at Harris Field.
Fifth-ranked LCSC (53-5), which would have qualified for the Avista NAIA World Series with a win, now will have to face the Thunderbirds (33-25) again at 11 a.m. today in a decisive game to determine the berth.
“We knew it was going to be a street fight coming into tonight,” Lewis-Clark State coach Jake Taylor said. “It was a great game all the way around; we played fantastic defense.”
A catch on the dead sprint by sophomore left fielder Nick Seamons off what-would-have-been a foul ball closed the top of the seventh with two Thunderbird runners on base in what perhaps was the defensive highlight of the game. It nonetheless felt as if an overflow of potential UBC runs was being held at bay by the dam of the Warriors’ fielding, and that flood finally broke through an inning later.
It was the teams’ second meeting of the tournament, with the top-seeded Warriors having prevailed 9-7 on Monday in the first go around. LCSC this one on a 13-game win streak, had swept all seven of its previous contests against UBC this year, and had not lost all season by a margin greater than one run — all streaks which screeched to a halt.
After a two-run homer from senior first baseman Luke White in the first inning gave them a headstart, the Warriors struggled to produce offensively. Meanwhile, the Thunderbirds more readily connected and put players on base. None of LCSC’s four pitchers found the magic to put UBC batters away consistently — hence the Thunderbirds ultimately racking up 17 hits to the Warriors’ nine — but the defensive heroics repeatedly bailed out the home team and kept them hanging onto a tenuous one-to-two-run lead most of the way through.
Another potentially critical juncture came at the top of the fourth inning with two outs and the bases loaded when Bryson Spagnuolo substituted in for starter Eric Chavarria. He pulled slightly to the right and racked up three balls before his first fair pitch, but ultimately drew a short pop fly from UBC’s Mike Fitzsimmons that was picked off by Riley Way.
The last hurrah for the Warriors came in the bottom of the seventh when senior outfielder Aiden Nagle finally connected squarely after an extended series of foul balls and smacked a solo home run to right, his 15th of the season.
The downfall began quickly thereafter, with a two-run double from UBC second baseman Cameron Sanderson tying things up at 4 early in the eighth. Sanderson took third base on the play on an error, then scored on a sacrifice fly by Fitzsimmons to put the Thunderbirds in front for the first time. Then with the bases loaded, Nathan Shute lined a single past first base to notch two more runs for the final margin.
Fans drummed their feet on the bleachers and tried to inspire a late comeback, but the Warriors failed to get a runner past first in the eighth or ninth, with Nagle striking out to end it.
“We’ll be ready to go,” Taylor said of the impending rematch with the Thunderbirds. “Expect the same type of game with these guys again. No secrets for either team, and just have to be ready to come out and compete; be ready to go. Short memory.”
BRITISH COLUMBIA LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ftzsmmns ss 5 0 2 1 Way ss 5 0 2 0
Or c 5 0 2 0 Nagle rf 4 2 1 1
Rose cr 0 1 0 0 Linscott cf 4 1 0 0
Penner 1b 4 3 2 0 White 1b 3 1 2 2
Hupe cf 4 0 1 1 Mazzone dh 4 0 2 1
Shute lf 5 0 4 3 Threlfall c 4 0 0 0
Lenihan dh 5 0 0 0 Seamons lf 3 0 1 0
Weger 3b 4 1 1 0 Davis 2b 3 0 1 0
Corbeth rf 5 1 3 0 Sa 3b 4 0 - 0
Sandersn 2b 4 1 2 2
Totals 41 7 17 7 Totals 34 4 9 4
British Columbia 001 010 050—7 17 1
Lewis-Clark State 201 000 10x—4 9 1
British Columbia ip h r er bb so
Seltzer 3 5 3 3 2 0
Khan 3 2 0 0 1 3
Laforest (W, 7-4) 2 2 1 1 0 1
Domingo (S, 9) 1 0 0 0 1 2
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Chavarria 3.2 8 1 1 1 3Spagnuolo 2.1 4 1 1 0 2
Smith (L, 4-1) 1.1 2 3 3 0 0
Blackman 1.2 3 2 2 2 3
Attendance — 310.
