This is the final of a seven-part series recapping classic games in NAIA World Series history.
Trying to single out one championship game out of the 63 played in the NAIA World Series is not an easy chore. The task was made easier with the fact Lewis-Clark State has played in 26 title contests, winning 19, and since I have excluded the Warriors from these articles for their own top seven, the choice was narrowed significantly. Of the remaining 37 series, 14 were won by teams that cruised through the tournament undefeated.
That leaves 23 Series, without LCSC participating, that have come down to a winner-take-all game for the title, probably the most exciting games to attend. Both teams take the field with hopes of smashing into their teammates at the end of the game on the pitcher’s mound, forming a human igloo of celebration. Some will experience their first, and maybe only, title. A total of 17 teams have won a championship and never made it back to the title game.
The final days of the 1974 NAIA World Series in St. Joseph, Mo., led up to one of the most memorable championship games in Series history. In the fifth round of games, a Tuesday, four teams remained in the tournament. In the first elimination game, Lewis University defeated Point Park behind the complete-game pitching of Tom Brennan. La Verne College then defeated previously unbeaten Sam Houston State.
Because each of the three teams still alive had one loss, the coaches met at home plate after the late game and flipped a coin to see who would get a bye into the championship. The lucky winner was Sam Houston State, which got to sit in the stands the next night and watch La Verne and Lewis battle it out.
And battle they did. The semifinal-round game went extra innings. Sam Houston State was trailing 4-3 with two out in the bottom of the 11th, when outfielder Bill Cheatham unleashed a walk-off, two-run single to send the Bear Kats into the title game and play for their second NAIA crown. Sam Houston won the 1963 championship against Grambling.
The winner of the Thursday title game was rain. An all-day storm pushed the title game to 5 p.m. Friday, and even plans of a noon Saturday game were made if the downfall continued. Rain continued until an hour before game time, but the clouds broke, and the St. Joseph Park and Recreational Department worked tirelessly to prepare the Phil Welch Stadium field for play.
It was the second championship game for the Lewis Flyers. They had lost to Linfield on the same field in 1966, and they quickly fell behind in this one. Sam Houston took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first and held it until the fourth, when Lewis scored on a single. The Flyers then tied it at 2 on a sacrifice fly in the sixth, and it stayed tied into the ninth. Sam Houston threatened in the top half of the inning. With a runner on second and one out, Brennan, Lewis’ ace pitcher was summoned to the mound to replace the Flyers’ starter.
In addition to his complete-game victory against Point Park three days earlier, Brennan had tossed a complete-game five-hitter in the Lewis’ opening game a week before. Brennan struck out the first batter he faced in this one, and after an intentional walk, got out of the inning with a ground out.
In the bottom half, a Bearkat error, and a double put runners at second and third with one out. Since the Flyers had pinch ran for their catcher in the eighth and put their designated hitter in to catch, Brennan had to hit for himself. In what was only his fourth plate appearance of the season, he slapped a fly ball to right that was caught, but the throw home was too late to get the tagging Lewis runner. On their sixth trip to the series, the Flyers finally had won a title. It was the first of three consecutive championships for Lewis.
For Brennan, he collected his third win of the series, a tournament record, and the MVP award. His five wins in three series appearances ties him with two other pitchers. After going 44-6 in four years with Lewis, the three-time, first-team All-American signed with the Cleveland Indians and made his major league debut in 1981. He ended his five-year major league career on the Los Angeles Dodgers pitching staff, which included Orel Hershiser and Fernando Valenzuela.
He was one of seven players from the 1974 NAIA World Series that had major league careers, two which played in the MLB World Series. Jim Gantner, a shortstop for Wisconsin-Oshkosh, played in the 1982 World Series for the Milwaukee Brewers, and Dan Quisenberry, a La Verne pitcher, played in the 1980 and 1985 World Series with the Kansas City Royals.
Also from the 1974 series, La Verne pitcher John VerHoeven played in the majors with the California Angels, Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins, and later was the head coach of three Biola teams that played in the NAIA World Series at Lewiston in 2001, 2003 and 2005.
NAIA tidbit
It took five years for the first triple play to be turned in during an NAIA World Series game.
In 1962, Portland State’s Bob Jones lined to Sam Houston pitcher Fred Beene with the bases loaded. Beene doubled off the runner at third, and the third baseman caught the runner off second base for the third out.
It was the 81st game played since the start of the series in 1957. Since then, there have been just three more triple plays in 969 games.
The last triple play was turned by Antelope Valley against Faulkner in 2018. After a fly out, Faulkner runners at second and third left too early advancing to the next base. Antelope Valley appealed both runners, and they were declared out.
