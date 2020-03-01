NAMPA, Idaho — Tristan Bremer won with a timely escape, Kelton Saad with a sudden pin. But a deep store of energy was key for both.
Bremer avenged a frustrating loss to a district rival to capture a Class 5A title for Lewiston, and Saad efficiently took care of business in a 2A final for Potlatch on Saturday in the Idaho state prep wrestling tournament at the Ford Idaho Center.
It was the first state championship for both, and Saad led Potlatch to the second-largest point total among 1A schools in the combined 2A/1A class.
Bremer, a sophomore No. 3 seed at 106 pounds, edged top-seeded Roddy Romero 2-1 in an overtime title match, exacting revenge for numerous losses to his Post Falls nemesis, most recently a 1-0 nail-biter in the District I-II tournament.
This rematch was a near-facsimile, with the defensive-minded Romero taking a 1-0 lead with an escape in the second period. This time, Bremer wanted to ratchet up the tempo and look for late opportunities, and the strategy paid off as he tallied his own escape in the third period and duplicated it in OT.
“The key was pushing the pace the whole time, believing in my coaches,” Bremer said. “We had a game plan that I was just going to keep pushing the pace and shooting and working the whole time.”
Afterward, “I felt on top of the world,” he said.
Earlier in the week, Lewiston coach Stuart Johnson had mentioned the possibility of overtime if Bremer met Romero, saying his pupil would have an edge if the match went that long.
“I thought he did an excellent job,” Johnson said. “There were some areas we could have scored earlier, but you’re going up against a kid that’s high-caliber, and getting any points is hard, as the past has shown.”
In the semifinals, Romero had wasted little energy in pinning his opponent in 48 seconds while Bremer was crafting a 7-3 win.
Saad, a senior No. 1 seed at 285, pinned No. 3 Nick Gunderson of Ririe in 5:08 of his title match as Potlatch rolled up 101 points, 9½ behind the top 1A scorer, Grace.
Saad said he weighed 239 at the start of the season and considered dropping to 220. In the end he tried to be the best-conditioned 285-pounder he could be.
“We did some soul-searching, but I thought I’d have the best chance at 285,” he said. “If you have a gas tank, you can get a lot of places at heavyweight, so I really pushed myself, not only mentally but working out as hard as possible to make sure I’d be where I wanted to be at the end of the year.”
Saad, who led 4-0 before abruptly pulling off the pin against a much lighter opponent, claimed the Loggers’ ninth individual state crown in the 16-year tenure of coach Bryan Bryngelson.
“That kid conditioned with my whole team, and for a heavyweight was very seldom the last doing anything,” Bryngelson said. “The kid’s full of life, full of energy, and he’s fun. He had fun this year.”
Reuben Thill (182) of Lewiston placed second in 5A, as did Logan Kearney (220) of Moscow in 4A and Potlatch wrestlers Kenon Brown (170) and Gabe Prather (145) in 2A.
Damon Shaw (170) of the Bengals lost by fall in the semifinals but bounced back with a 24-second pin and a 6-5 decision to place third.
Noah Jones of Lewiston took sixth as the Bengals placed 11th in the 5A team standings.
Brown, a No. 2 seed seeking a repeat title at 170 in 2A, reached the finals before losing 10-2 to top seed Riggen Cordingley of North Fremon, who capped a 58-0 season. Brown finishes 38-6 as a senior.
After the match, Bryngelson said Cordingley congratulated Brown on a strong effort and thanked him for not trying to avoid him by climbing to 182.
Thill, seeded second in 5A, pinned his semifinal opponent in 1:08 but lost 12-5 in the finals to top seed Matthew Whitcomb of Lake City.
“The whole time, we were within reach,” Johnson said. “Then toward the end we were running out of time and had to go after things.”
The third-seeded Prather won by pin in the semifinals but got decisioned 17-7 in the finals by top seed Joel Campbell of New Plymouth.
Clayton Larson (182) of Orofino lost 7-3 in the semis, then went 1-1 in the consolation bracket to place fourth. Also fourth was teammate Brayden Turcott (138).
Izack McNeal of Potlatch took sixth in 2A, as did Clearwater Valley’s Anthony Fabbi and Keyan Boller.
Results of District II wrestlers
CLASS 5A
Lewiston
106 — Tristan Bremer, Lew, dec. Joshua Mendoza,Timb, 7-3; Bremer TB Roddy Romeroy, PF, 2-1; Bremer first.
138 — Noah Jones, Lew, dec. Ethan Woodland, Mer, 4-3; Blake Beal, Sky v, p. Jones, 2:40; Mason Keough, CdA, p. Jones, 4:01; Jones sixth.
170 — Kaleb Smith, Mer, p. Damon Shaw, Lew, 2:37; Shaw p. Luke Wetzel, Boi, 0:24; Shaw dec. Luke Sidwell, High-Poc, 6-5; Shaw third.
182 — Reuben Thill, Lew, p. Garrett Roedel, TR, 1:08; Matthew Whitcomb, LC, def. Thill 12-5; Thill second.
CLASS 4A
Moscow
220 — Logan Kearney, Mos, dec. Campbell Hicks, Cent, 3-0; Nico Rodriguez, Col, dec. Kearney 2-0; Kearney second.
CLASS 2A
Clearwater Valley
98 — Caleb Shaw, NP, p. Keyan Boller, CV, 2:43; Austin Machen, Rir, dec. Boller 6-1; Zach Mills, Mal, dec. Boller 6-3; Boller sixth.
106 — Hoak Corgatelli, Chal, p. Fallon Wilkins, CV, 3:24; Wilkins eliminated.
Wyatt Flick, Wend, dec. Landon Olsen, CV, 5-3; Olsen eliminated.
113 — Anthony Fabbi, CV, p. Mossy Waite, NP, 3:39; Ben Wray, Mal, maj. dec. Fabbi 17-9; Dylan Burtenshaw, WJ, dec. Fabbi 11-5; Fabbi sixth.
132 — James Clark, Pot, dec. Christian Fabbi, CV, 3-1; Fabbi eliminated.
Orofino
138 — Brayden Turcott, Oro, maj. dec. Justin Ineck, Mars, 15-1; Turcott dec. Cameron Bailey, SS, 3-1; Wes Shaw, Diet, p. Turcott, 3:56; Turcott fourth.
160 — Hunter Beus, NP, p. Danny Fowler, Oro, 2:48; Fowler eliminated.
182 — Beau Carr, MD, dec. Clayton Larsen, Oro, 7-3; Larsen dec. Colter Bennett, Salm, 1-0; Kade Toribau, Oak, dec. Larsen 6-0; Larsen fourth.
Potlatch
132 — James Clark, Pot, dec. Christian Fabbi, CV, 3-1; Sam Martin, SM, dec. Clark 7-3; Clark dec. Ruxton Tubbs, Mal, 5-2; Clark fifth.
145 — Gabe Prather, Pot, p. Levi Jackson, Oak, 2:46; Joel Campbell, NP, maj. dec. Prather 17-7; Prather second.
152 — Izack McNeal, Pot, p. Brandon Kimbro, WJ, 2:49; Hsee Hsee, NP, p. McNeal, 1:30; Dalton Moss, BL, dec. McNeal 4-1; McNeal sixth.
170 — Kenon Brown, Pot, dec. Isai Arriago, Mars, 4-0; Riggen Cordingley, NF, maj. dec. Brown 10-2; Brown second.
285 — Kelton Saad, Pot, p. Peyton Thompson, Dec, 3:24; Saad p. Nick Gunderson, Rir, 5:08; Saad first.