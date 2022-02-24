When Tristan Bremer wrestled to a state championship two years ago, he did so with an aggressive mindset that he’d been cultivating for months. Now, he’s trying to duplicate that approach as he prepares for his final Idaho state meet.
The Lewiston High School senior, sporting a 36-2 record this year at 132 pounds, drew the top seed at his weight in Class 5A, as did Moscow’s Isaiah Murphy and Skyla Zimmerman in Class 4A, for the two-day meet that begins Friday at Holt Arena in Pocatello.
In Class 2A, five from the area landed No. 2 seeds.
Bremer, one of eight Lewiston entrants, is trying to return to the top of the podium after what he considered a disappointing second-place showing at 126 pounds in 2021. Looking back, he and his coaches theorize he’d lost a certain mental edge the previous summer when, because of the pandemic, he missed out on the freestyle and Greco-Roman tournaments he usually enters. He’s a nine-time All-American in that realm.
Then, in January 2021, he lost more technique-honing time when he broke a collarbone at the Rollie Lane Invitational in Nampa.
“It was kind of devastating,” he said. “I couldn’t get back to where I wanted to be.”
He still drew the top seed for the state meet and advanced to the 126-pound championship, where he lost 13-2 to Meridan’s Jason Mara, who is the No. 1 seed this season at 138.
Bremer made it a point to return to the offseason circuit last summer and placed seventh at 126 at the junior national Greco-Roman tournament at Fargo, N.D. He prefers a fast tempo throughout his matches, and he thinks those competitions sharpened his ability to establish one.
“Freestyle and Greco, you’re scoring the whole time,” he said. “So when you step back into folkstyle in high school, you’re already in that spot where you’re trying to push the pace and score the whole time.”
That was true in a low-scoring match in 2020 that gave Bremer the state title. Facing a methodical No. 1 seed who’d edged him 1-0 in the district tournament, he sped up the action as much as possible to win 2-1 in overtime.
Two years later, his philosophy remains the same.
“This year, it just seems like he had a fire under him all year long,” Lewiston coach Stuart Johnson said.
The Bengals also have two No. 3 seeds: Robert Storm (285) and Hoyt Hvass (120).
Murphy, a senior, skipped the 2020-21 season for various reasons, including the pandemic, but has charged back this year to go 17-3 and grab the top seed at 195.
“He comes straight at you,” Moscow coach Pat Amos said of Murphy’s style. “Fun to watch.”
For the first time this year, Idaho is sanctioning girls competition and Zimmerman a junior, is the top seed at 113. Last year, she placed sixth among the boys at 106.
“Shes definitely one of the top female wrestlers in the state of Idaho,” Amos said.
Among the Bears’ 12 qualifiers is third-seeded Diego Deaton (145).
In the small-school brackets, No. 2 seeds went to Izack McNeal (170) and Eli Prather (152) of Potlatch, Daring Cross (138) of Clearwater Valley, Lindi Kessinger (girls 120) of Orofino and Kadence Beck (girls 113) of Highland.
Clearwater Valley boasts 11 qualifiers, Potlatch eight.
Area state qualifiers
CLASS 5A
Lewiston
Jase Hendren (113), Hoyt Hvass (120), Tristan Bremer (132), Cole Lockart (152), Brenden Thill (195), Robert Storm (285), Joely Slyter (girls 106), Cassidy Rehder (girls 182).
CLASS 4A
Moscow
Alex Palmer (106), Jason Swam (120), Kai Reynolds (120), Aiden Prakash (132), James Greene (138), Diego Deaton (145), Eli Lyon (152), Erik Gulbrandsen (152), Micah Harder (160), Isaiah Murphy (195), Keira Zimmerman (girls 106), Skyla Zimmerman (girls 113).
CLASS 2A
Clearwater Valley
Parker Olsen (120), Keyan Boller (126), Jake Fabbi (132), Keegan Robeson (132), Daring Cross (138), Anthony Fabbi (145), Anthony Carter (160), Estuardo Puderbaugh (170), Bass Myers (182), Rene Bitar Lopez (182), Isaac Goodwin (195).
Grangeville
Terry Eich (138), Michael Bowen (170).
Highland
TJ Fetters (160), Kadence Beck (girls 113).
Kamiah
Colton Ocain (145), Connor Weddle (195), Porter Whipple (220).
Orofino
Cory Godwin (152), Sean Larsen (182), John Dafoe (195), Lindi Kessinger (girls 120).
Potlatch
Magnus Bryngelson (120), Benjamin Johnson (126), Carson Yearout (138), Avery Palmer (145), Eli Prather (152), Tyson Tucker (160), Izack McNeal (170), Dylan Hunt (285), Hayley McNeal (girls 145).