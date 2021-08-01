Local talent shone at the amateur level while Ryan Breece of Coeur d’Alene ran the table in professional competition at EC Enterprises’ first Supercross racing event at its new Freedom Northwest Arena on the outskirts of Lewiston.
Attendance was somewhat down relative to the site’s first Smash Bash Demolition Derby, which caused a historic traffic backup around the Lewiston grade in May. But the bleachers were mostly full and rows of spectators dotted the hillside overlooking the arena.
The track consisted largely of a typical Supercross layout of dirt ridges and winding slopes, with the distinctive addition of a diversion for riders out of the main arena and up and down a steep adjacent hill toward the end of each lap (the children’s beginner races omitted this part of the track).
“I was just kind of walking around in the arena one day, and I just looked at the hill and thought, ‘Why can’t we integrate that hill?’” EC Enterprises owner Eric Christiansen said. “It never happens anywhere ... This is such an awesome piece of property that there’s lots of different things we can do.”
The intense midday heat gave way around 7 p.m. to a patch of strong dusty winds and a rainstorm with large droplets and light thunder, scattering many spectators for a time and contributing to riders capsizing on the track. It was during this stretch that Breece took to the track for the 250cc preliminary race, where he posted the first of four victories (two in prelims and two in $6,000 grand prize finals).
The only moment of the night in which Breece appeared meaningfully challenged came in the 250cc final when he was tangled in the opening pack and had to maneuver around Brian Marty, of Olympia, Wash., to take the lead going into the first turn up the hill. Eventual runner-up Marty would hang close in the early laps before Breece gradually pulled multiple turns ahead. Aaron Siminoe, of Reno, Nev., was a distant second to Breece in the 450cc final, the last race of the night.
Breece turned to wave to cheering fans as he crossed the finish line of the 250cc pro main event for his first $6,000 prize, and performed a small airborne stunt kick while cresting the last ridge of the 450.
“I’ve put in 10 months of absolute grind time,” said the 26-year-old, who won the 2020 German Supercross championship and is on the rise again after undergoing surgery to repair an ACL injury late last year. Breece hopes to make a statement in the American Motocross Association Supercross series later this year.
At the amateur level, youths Ayden Handran, Wyatt Hunt, Hoyt Stigum and Trenton Furukawa each won a pair of events, while Pat McLam, of Potlatch, and Oregon’s Dustin James topped 30- and 40-plus veterans’ races.
“I’m from Lewiston, and it’s just awesome to be back down here,” said Christiansen, whose previous venue was located in Potlatch. “We’ve got a demolition derby August 21, so there’s no rest. We’re going to tear this all down and make it back flat.”
50cc Beginner — 1. Daren Kamstra; 2. J. Rod Cromer; 3. Aden Carver
50cc Junior — 1. Wyatt Hunt; 2. Ryder Karaba; 3. Konrad Hunt
50cc Open — 1. W. Hunt; 2. Karaba; 3. K. Hunt
65cc Beginner — 1. Hoyt Stigum; 2. William Woehler; 3. Warren Peterson
65cc Junior — 1. Buddy Adams
65cc Open — 1. Stigum; 2. Woehler; 3. Peterson
85cc Beginner — 1. Casen Jeppsen; 2. James Stickler; 3. Landon Church
85cc Junior — 1. Aydan Handran; 2. Chase Ward; 3. Kayson Sexton
85cc Open — 1. Handran; 2. Ward; 3. Sexton
Vet 30+ — 1. Pat McLam; 2. Randall Runyon
Vet 40+ — 1. Dustin James; 2. Jay Mays; 3. Eric Korst
Working Man — 1. Ryan Haygood; 2. Tyler Dammerman; 3. Ed Barnowski
125cc/250cc Beginner — 1. Lane Boyer; 2. Kayden Palmer; 3. Kash Lundeberg
125cc/250cc Intermediate — 1. Tanner Korst; 2. Seth Beaver; 3. Smitty Smith
125cc/250cc Junior — 1. Trenton Furukawa; 2. Kemper Dabrowski; 3. Handran
125cc/250cc Pro — 1. Ryan Breece; 2. Brian Marty; 3. Braden Spangle
250cc/450cc Beginner — 1. Levi Bowen; 2. Austin Umphenour; 3. Cole Fitting
250cc/450cc Intermediate — 1. Seth Beaver; 2. Garrett Flinders; 3. Korst
250cc/450cc Junior — 1. Furukawa; 2. Drabowski
250cc/450cc Pro — 1. Breece; 2. Aaron Siminoe; 3. Marty
