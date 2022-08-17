Receiver De’Zhaun Stribling catches a pass against defensive back Derrick Langford Jr. defends during an Aug. 4 Washington State practice at Rogers Field. Stribling is the top returner at receiver for the Cougars, catching 44 passes for 471 yards and five touchdowns in 2021.
Receiver De’Zhaun Stribling catches a pass against defensive back Derrick Langford Jr. defends during an Aug. 4 Washington State practice at Rogers Field. Stribling is the top returner at receiver for the Cougars, catching 44 passes for 471 yards and five touchdowns in 2021.
Receiver Renard Bell runs through defenders during an Aug. 4 Washington State football practice at Rogers Field. Bell will be a seventh-year senior this season because of injuries and pandemic extensions.
PULLMAN — Arguably the flashiest position group through the first 10 days of fall football camp has been Washington State’s receivers.
Much of that can be attributed to sophomore De’Zhaun Stribling’s one-handed grabs and receptions over the back of defenders, like he did in WSU’s scrimmage Saturday on a 30-yard reception from John Mateer.
But a big question mark still remains: When game time rolls around, how will WSU’s wideouts step up and replace the loss of their top two departures in Calvin Jackson and Travell Harris, who now are in the NFL with the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns?
“You lose the top two guys … so now you’re in a situation where guys have played but have they been ‘the guy?’” WSU receivers coach Joel Filani said after Tuesday’s practice. “So guys have to make sure they’re working to that situation to where they can be the (No. 1) guy and be consistent.”
Stribling is, of course, one contender to be “the guy.” The 6-foot-3, 204-pounder from Kapolei, Hawaii, is the top returner from last season, when he caught 44 passes for 471 yards and five touchdowns. He plays on the outside.
For Stribling, this year is all about the details.
“I feel like last year I was just all over the place a little bit, just running hard,” Stribling said. “But now I’m really focusing on the details, the techniques about everything and trying to be more understanding about what I’m doing and understanding my body and how I’m moving and stuff like that.”
Also back on the outside is 13-game starter Donovan Ollie — a fellow 6-3 sophomore who had 26 catches and one touchdown a year ago.
WSU’s biggest returner, however, didn’t play at all last season. Seventh-year senior Renard Bell missed all of 2021 with an injury.
Bell first joined the Cougars in 2016, when Luke Falk, the Pac-12’s all-time passing leader, still roamed the field.
Bell’s best season came as a junior in 2019 when he started 12 games, catching 54 passes for 579 yards and six touchdowns. He has one year of eligibility remaining because of injuries and COVID-19 extensions.
The 5-9 inside receiver is an obvious leader for the group of mostly youngsters.
“I just tell them be consistent,” Bell said. “Consistency is the key to everything. Motivation keeps you going, discipline keeps you growing.
“(Strength) coach Dwain (Bradshaw) sent me something that said that and I just tell them because … how you approach every day and everything in life carries out to something else.”
WSU has another leader type in the slot in Hawaii transfer Lincoln Victor, who earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention as an all-purpose player in 2021. He’s looking to have an expanded role in the offense this season after registering 22 catches and two touchdowns in 2021.
“It’s good to have Linc out here, it’s good to have Nard, who’s been here 20 years, to be out there and kind of show us how it’s going,” Filani said, smiling. “And then you have Strib out there doing his thing so it’s good to see.”
Oregon State transfer Zeriah Beason is another player who adds depth at the position. He played in all 13 games and caught 20 passes last season for the Beavers.
A couple of freshmen who have impressed so far in camp include redshirt freshman Orion Peters, of Inglewood, Calif., and true freshman Leyton Smithson, of Bellingham, Wash.
Both are a bit raw but are expected to make an immediate impact as the Cougars use a variety of players in their Air Raid offense. Many times, four or five receivers will be on the field at the same time.
Filani said the focus at the midpoint of camp still is on getting better at the little things.
“Technique and fundamentals have got to get a little better,” Filani said. “I think you have guys who played and that’s cool, but are we detailed in what we’re doing?
“Guys gotta focus on being detailed with their technique and trusting the moment, so that’s what we’re preaching.”